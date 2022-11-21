Troy sophomore running back Kimani Vidal has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for the second most yards in a game in program history, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.
Vidal came within two yards of history as he rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' victory over Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday. The victory was Troy's eighth straight win, the nation's fifth-longest active winning streak and the Trojans' longest winning streak since 1999.
The former Marietta Blue Devils' 242 rushing yards was also tied for the 20th most in conference history. His tally is the ninth most in the country this season and his 8.3 yards per carry average ranked as the highest by a Trojan since at least 2000 with at least 20 attempts in a game.
Vidal found the end zone twice in Troy's 34-16 victory, which moved him into a tie for 18th place all-time in program history with 14 career rushing scores. He also climbed the career rushing ranks into 13th place with 2,015 yards for his Troy career.
For the season, he has 156 carries for 798 yards and five touchdowns. Vidal has also caught 22 passes for 128 yards.
Troy travels to Arkansas State on Saturday to close out its regular season. Troy clinches its spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the first time in program history with a victory or a South Alabama loss.
