Game: Mount Pisgah Christian (1-3, 1-2 Region 6A) vs. Mount Paran Christian (2-1, 1-1 Region 6A) Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 46, Mount Pisgah 21
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 5-3
Prediction: Mount Paran 35, Mount Pisgah 21
Mount Paran will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season Friday when it visits Region 6A (B) rival Mount Pisgah.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1) were rolling along through their first two games before a 48-17 loss to Fellowship Christian last week.
The 31-point loss was Mount Paran’s biggest since a 32-point loss to Fellowship Christian in the 2016 state quarterfinals, but the Eagles will be favored to get back on the right track this week.
Mount Paran will visit a Patriots (1-4, 1-2) team that is coming off getting its own season back on track.
Mount Pisgah did not finish closer than 18 points behind its opponent through the first four weeks of the season, but it did show promising signs last week in a 50-14 region win over King’s Ridge.
The Patriots will look to match that offensive production this week, though the Eagles have shown in their wins this season they can also put a lot of points on the board.
Mount Paran scored 63 and 55 points to open the season with wins against Our Lady of Mercy and King’s Ridge, respectively.
Quarterback Niko Vangarelli has led the way offensively for the Eagles, completing 37-of-58 passes for 595 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing 36 times for a team-high 356 yards and five more scores. Sebastian Moss has emerged as one of his favorite targets with seven catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
