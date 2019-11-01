KENNESAW — Niko Vangarelli carried 28 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score from 6-yard out with 42 seconds to play, propelling Mount Paran Christian to a 21-14 win over Pinecrest Academy on Friday.
“Niko has been the workhorse for us all year long,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “Everyone knows it’s coming, so we try to have a little misdirection, but it was a great night for him. We had some miscues but I’m just happy to get a win. We had a three-game losing streak which we’re not used to, but we got the win and it was a great job by our kids.”
Vangarelli’s first score of the night came with 1:17 left before halfitme, a 5-yard carry to put the Eagles ahead 7-0. The play capped a 15-play, 93-yard drive that lasted nearly 9 minutes, burning most of the second quarter clock.
Pinecrest struck back in the third quarter when quarterback Bryce Balthaser connected with Sawyer Huffstetler for a 29-yard touchdown, tying the game 7-7. The play was part of a 13-for-25, 191-yard performance for Balthaser.
Vangarelli scored again on a 15-yard run with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter, putting Mount Paran ahead 14-7.
Pinecrest would tie the game again with 1:47 remaining, when Balthaser again found an open receiver. This time an 11-yard score to Ethan Massey, evening the score at 14 apiece. Massey led the Paladins with three receptions for 56 yards.
Mount Paran would be set up in excellent field position on the ensuing possession after Sebastian Moss returned the kickoff to the Pinecrest 38-yard line. Four Vangarelli runs later, the Eagles were back in front for good at 21-14.
“I don’t think Pinecrest’s record really reflects the kind of team they are,” Jordan said. “They’ve played a tough schedule and been in every game. Both teams made some mistakes and kept each other in the game, and I think they were peaking at the right time, and we were just fortunate enough to get out of here with a win.”
