Because of lightning and heavy rain in Cobb County and Cherokee County on Friday night, many of the high school football games were either suspended or postponed.

Here is the latest schedule for days and times for games to resume/start.

Harrison at South Cobb, 9 a.m., Saturday

Centennial at Pope, 11 a.m., Saturday

Pebblebrook at Etowah, 6 p.m., Saturday

Allatoona at River Ridge, 7 p.m., Saturday

Cedar Grove at McEachern, 7 p.m. Saturday

Cherokee at Kennesaw Mountain, 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Monticello at North Cobb Christian, 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Mount Pisgah at Whitefield Academy, 5:30 p.m., Monday

Creekview at Osborne, 6 p.m., Monday

Fellowship at Walker, 6:30 p.m., Monday

Irwin County at Mount Paran, Cancelled 

