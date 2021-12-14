Walton and North Cobb were the only Cobb County teams to finish in Score Atlanta's final high school football rankings for the 2021 season.
Walton (9-4) finished at No. 5 after making a deep run to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals. The Raiders finished the regular season 6-3 and, despite being the No. 3 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA, went on the road to beat Colquitt County, Archer and Brookwood before falling to state runner-up Milton in the state semifinals.
It was Walton's first trip to the state semifinals since the 2011 season.
North Cobb closed the season at No. 7 after finishing the 10-2. The Warriors lost their season opener to Brookwood, then ripped off 10 consecutive victories -- including wins over Milton, North Gwinnett, Marietta and Walton, as well as a first-round playoff win over Camden County.
North Cobb, though, saw its season with a last-second loss to Roswell in the second round.
The Warriors won the Region 3AAAAAAA title for the second straight season, marking the first time they had won a back-to-back seasons region championships in program history.
The two teams in the final rankings is the fewest Cobb County has had in more than a decade. Four teams started the season ranked in the top 10 -- No. 3 North Cobb, No. 5 Marietta and No. 7 Walton in Class AAAAAAA, and No. 9 Allatoona in Class AAAAAA.
It also is the first time in more than a decade that the county has not had at least one team in the final Class AAAAAA rankings.
One team that could have made the final poll was Kennesaw Mountain. The Mustangs finished the season 10-2 after winning a region championship and playoff game for the first time in program history.
Kennesaw Mountain had reached No. 4 at midseason before an upset loss to South Cobb dropped it out of the top 10. The Mustangs won four straight after the defeat before falling to Westlake in the second round.
State champions Collins Hill, Buford, Warner Robins, Benedictine, Cedar Grove, Fitzgerald, Trinity Christian and Brooks County finished on top of their respective classifications.
Collins Hill (15-0), which beat Milton 24-8 to claim the Class AAAAAAA title, will have one more game to play. Like Marietta following its state championship season in 2019, the Eagles were invited to play Washington Class AAA champion Graham-Kapowsin in the GEICO Bowl Series on Saturday in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.