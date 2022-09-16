MARIETTA – Without looking at the scoreboard, it would be hard to tell who had won when Dalton faced Lassiter on Friday in Frank Fillmann Stadium.
The teams had nearly identical offensive yardage in the game and combined for 210 penalty yards, but the Catamounts took advantage of the opportunities the Trojans gave them in a 35-3 win.
“We didn't execute,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We were driving up and down the field, but getting nothing out of drives. And we were obviously undisciplined with penalty after penalty.”
Lassiter (2-2) had 297 yards of offense to Dalton's 295, but four Trojan turnovers led to 21 points for the Catamounts (2-2).
Lassiter took a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Drew Campbell with 3:09 to play in the first quarter, but it was all Dalton from then on as the Catamounts took a 7-3 lead on a 23-yard run from Tyson Greenwade three plays into the second quarter.
Lassiter lost a fumble on its next drive and Greenwade took a screen pass from Patrick McClurg 51 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 Dalton lead two plays later.
The Trojans had a few missed opportunities in the first half that could have swung the momentum to their sideline. Lassiter also had a 17-play drive to end the second, but was not able to put any points on the board.
“We just have to finish drives,” Thom said. “We dropped three touchdown passes in the first half. I feel for our quarterback. He made forced throws and started pressing a little bit, but when your receivers are laying you high and dry, that is tough. But that is on the coaches. We just need to get them on the Jugs machine, or we have to do something.”
Austin Davis intercepted Lassiter quarterback Bryson Harrison on the opening possession of the second half and returned the interception 31 yards for a touchdown and a 21-3 Dalton lead. Another interception on the next Trojans drive led to another Greenwade touchdown run and a 28-3 deficit.
Greenwade led all rushers with 101 yards on 19 carries.
The game seemed to get away from Lassiter in the second half, with Thom saying his team needs to be more disciplined heading into region play.
“Bad things are going to happen, but at the end of the day, your response to those things is going to determine the outcome,” Thom said. “No matter what they do, you can't get stupid flags. I don't know how many personal fouls we had, and that is embarrassing. It is embarrassing to me, and it is a reflection of me. You know what? We are going to be throwing up on Monday, I tell you that. And that may be the coaches, too.”
Dalton capped the scoring on a 10-yard pass from McClurg to Kendrix London with 7:43 to play in the game. A third interception allowed the Catamounts to run the rest out the final 5 minutes on the game clock.
