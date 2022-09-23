MARIETTA — Walker junior quarterback Aidan Charles tossed a pair of touchdowns, but turnovers plagued the Wolverines in a 39-12 loss to Skipstone Academy on Friday.
After an early touchdown on a 4-yard keeper by Skipstone junior quarterback Ethan Miller, the Wolverines quickly responded with a 1-yard strike to freshman Grant Addison.
From there, it was all Warriors (4-0). Albeit, not without a little turnover luck, as well as penalties due to Walker’s miscues. The Wolverines (1-4) finished the game with three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble.
All three resulted in Skipstone touchdowns. The Warriors were led primarily by Miller, but junior running back Matthew Lambeau impressed with some hard-nosed runs to keep them in control.
“The biggest thing I take away is that they kept playing hard,” Walker coach Tom Evangelista said. “We had a couple guys who couldn’t finish the game, that’s happened the last few games. But they keep coming back.”
Amidst the turnovers there were bright spots for the Wolverines. Charles finished the game 10-of-14 for 94 yards to go with his two scores.
Addison hauled in three receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with his regular punting duties, highlighted by a booming 48-yard punt late in the game.
Evangelista understands the position his team is in, with only 24 players on the roster. Prior to the season, he had his players commit to the program, which meant expectations in the weight room, practice and commitment to the team.
So with that group, he’s seen the buy-in. But he’s looking to the future for sustained commitment and growth.
With that in mind, Evangelista doesn’t want to dwell too much on the result, but rather, whether or not his team is growing week-to-week, focusing on building a culture at Walker.
Now, near the midpoint of the season, he sees culture building, but he’s hoping for more.
“Just showing up, working every week,” Evangelista said. “The focus on the rest of the season is just continuing to fight."
