Game: North Cobb (4-0) at North Gwinnett (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 29-28 (Aug. 28, 2015)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: North Gwinnett 24, North Cobb 17
North Cobb took care of business last week to remain unbeaten and will now go on the road to face a program with a 39-8 record and a state title since the start of 2017.
The Warriors (4-0) will travel to North Gwinnett (3-2) this Friday for the final non-region game for both sides. The Warriors defeated Etowah 28-10 last Friday to remain No. 6 in the Class AAAAAAA state rankings, while North Gwinnett is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs fell 14-13 at home to Archer last week following a 19-7 home loss to Lovejoy.
North Cobb will be looking to give North Gwinnett three straight home defeats for the first time since 2002.
“They’ve been in every ballgame and they could very easily be 5-0,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “You try to schedule games that will prepare you for your region schedule and coach (Bill) Stewart is one of the best coaches in the state of Georgia.”
The Warriors should feel confident having defeated their opponents by an average score of 31-17. Sophomore quarterback Malachi Singleton continues to progress into one of the best signal callers in the state, as he finished with 218 total yards and three total touchdowns against Etowah. Singleton is North Cobb’s leading rusher and on the season he has over 1,000 total yards — 639 passing and 367 rushing — and 12 total touchdowns.
Singleton is also completing 72% of his passes and senior wide receiver Christian Moss has been the main recipient.
Moss finished with 11 catches for 132 yards and two scores in the Warriors’ victory over state power Buford, and on the season he leads the team with 14 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, senior linebacker Jadyn Walker leads North Cobb in tackles (38) and tackles for loss (5), while senior linebacker Dominic Stevenson also has five tackles for loss and leads the team with three sacks. The Warriors have seven interceptions this season, with three different players tied for the team lead with two apiece.
North Cobb will need to be prepared to stop the run as North Gwinnett features a pair of juniors — Brinston Williams and Marcus McFarlane — who have combined for 651 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Both have drawn attention from college recruiters, but its on the defensive side of the ball where North Gwinnett holds most of its next-level talent.
Senior linebacker Barrett Carter (Clemson), defensive back Jordan Hancock (Ohio State) and Jayson Gilliom (Furman) have already committed to colleges, while sophomore defensive lineman Kayden McDonald holds offers from Georgia and Tennesee early in his recruitment.
Each team on North Cobb’s schedule advanced to the playoffs a season ago. Facing a program like North Gwinnett should serve as a final measuring stick before the Warriors begin region play.
“I thought two weeks ago we played our best game of the year against Buford and I think over the last two weeks we haven’t played up to our potential,” Queen said. “That’s what we want to see this week. We want to continue to get better and with our schedule each week will be a struggle.”
