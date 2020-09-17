Game: Lassiter (0-2,) at South Cobb (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lassiter 36, South Cobb 7 (Sept. 6, 1991)
All-time series: Lassiter leads 3-1
Prediction: South Cobb 21, Lassiter 20
South Cobb hosts Lassiter at Clay Stadium on Friday in the Region 6AAAAAA opener.
The Trojans dropped their first two games of the season to River Ridge and Lambert, while the Eagles, who saw their season opener against Booker T. Washington canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, dropped their first game of the year at Pebblebrook last week.
Although the outcome didn’t go its way last week, South Cobb was grateful to finally get a chance to play someone other than themselves.
“It was a good feeling,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “Pebblebrook’s a good opponent, and it was good to finally play a game. We really needed it. We made some mistakes, and we’re making strides to correct those mistakes and get better and move on to this game.”
Jones said the Eagles had some good moments in their matchup against the Falcons.
“Offensively, I thought we passed the ball well,” he said. “But, not having that first game or scrimmage hurt us I think, especially at the line of scrimmage. Once we get that settled, I think things will improve. But we have to start faster and try not to get ourselves in a hole early.”
Lassiter coach Sean Thom liked what he’s seen from his players over the past two games.
“We’re 0-2 and we’re not satisfied, Thom said. “Our kids have some fight. They’ll crawl back, they won’t quit and the energy on the sidelines has been great. We were two to three plays away from that (River Ridge) game being different.”
Trojans’ quarterback Bryson Harrison has gotten off to a good start completing 50 percent of his passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Grachen has been the beneficiary with five catches for 152 yards and all three scores.
Friday’s winner will not only pick up its first victory of the season. It will also improve to 1-0 in region play.
“Their coaching staff is doing a good job with those guys,” Jones said of Lassiter. “They’ll fight with effort and I hope our kids will match their intensity.”
Thom had praise for South Cobb as well.
“South Cobb’s athleticism jumps out at you on film,” he said. “Their quarterback extends plays and their skill players are solid. We’ll have to keep everything in front of us. It should be a good contest.”
