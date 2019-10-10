Game: Campbell (0-5) at Pebblebrook (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 27, Campbell 7
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 13-10
Prediction: Pebblebrook 17, Campbell 10
Campbell switched from running a spread offense to the triple-option four games into the season. While it has not resulted in wins, it is producing better results.
It has helped the Spartans sustain longer drives, run more plays and it keeps the defense off the field for longer periods of time. When they were operating out of the spread, they had issues throwing the ball, especially when playing behind an inexperienced offensive line.
While the adjustment has been easier, the one thing still holding Campbell back is not scoring enough points. Also learning a new offense has led to being called for motion penalties.
Campbell is looking to turn the corner when it opens Region 2AAAAAAA play at Pebblebrook.
“They are adapting to it pretty well,” Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “It’s a team game and we’re trying to win as a team. We’re not worrying about individual stats. We want to win, and this is what we have to do to win. It will take time, but we’re getting better and better at it.”
Decristofaro also said that opposing defenses have a tougher time preparing for the option, and the Pebblebrook staff are aware of the challenges.
“It puts more on us as a defensive staff,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Us coaches have seen it, but our guys, it’s something they aren’t accustomed to seeing.”
The Pebblebrook defense, led by Troy commitment Quincy Miller, is performing ahead of schedule, Hood said. The Falcons have found more success in playing man coverage but is still working on improving third down efficiency.
Miller is tied with Marietta’s BJ Ojulari for the Cobb County lead wit 7.5 sacks.
Now it will be up to Miller and the Pebblebrook defense to figure out Campbell’s new offense.
“The biggest thing of all, it’s something no one sees anymore,” Decristofaro said. “It’s hard to prepare for. It’s like trying to prepare for the Wing T. How do you assemulate the triple option in practice.”
The Spartans generated 132 total yards rushing in its 37-6 loss to North Paulding last week. Jawon Boyd rushed for 62 yards on six carries with a touchdown from 29 yards out.
