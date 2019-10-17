Three players with Cobb County ties were selected this week in the XFL draft.
Former Kell High School standout Brendan Langley and North Cobb star Donatello Brown were drafted in the defensive back phase of the draft. Former Kennesaw State running back Darnell Holland was selected in the third phase of the open portion of the draft.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Langley, who started his college career at Georgia and finished at Lamar, a Football Championship Subdivision team in Texas, was the seventh defensive back selected, taken by the Houston Roughnecks.
Langley was a third-round selection of the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL draft and spent two seasons with the team. During his time in Denver, he played in 16 games and made six tackles. He also was used as a kick returner and finished with 10 returns for 244 yards, with a long of 61.
Heading into this season, the 25-year-old Langley attempted to switch positions from defensive back to wide receiver. He made a few eye-catching plays in training camp, but he was ultimately cut when the Broncos trimmed their roster to 53 men at the end of training camp.
Brown, 28, was the ninth defensive back selected, taken by the Dallas Renegades.
After completing his college career at Division II power Valdosta State, the 6-foot, 189-pound Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He played in four games that season, but was cut at the end of training camp prior to the 2018 season.
In the spring, Brown was a member of the short-lived Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.
Holland was the first player selected by the Renegades in Phase 3 of the open draft.
The 22-year-old had a standout career at Kennesaw State, finishing with 2,431 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. A 2018 AFCA All-America selection, he stood out during his pro day workout last spring and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints before being cut during training camp.
The XFL draft used a unique setup that broke the process into mini-drafts based on positions. After each team was allocated a quarterback, the first portion of the draft was for skill players, followed by offensive line, defensive line, defensive backs and than an open draft of all remaining players.
The inaugural season of the relaunched XFL will begin with teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington. Each team will have a 45-man active roster over a 10-week regular season. The season is scheduled to kick off Feb. 8-9 -- a week after the Super Bowl -- and games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports and FS1.
This is the second edition of the XFL, which is spearheaded by World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The original XFL played only the 2001 season before shutting down.
McMahon is personally funding the new XFL through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity separate from WWE.
