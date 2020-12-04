SHARPSBURG -- Trinity Christian outscored Whitefield Academy 21-0 in the third quarter and rolled to a 54-13 victory Friday night in the second round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
David Dallas completed 14 of 20 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead Trinity (10-2), while Tyson Wall added 24 carries for 164 yards and a score. Dallas also rushed six times for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry Brodnax came off the bench to complete a 57-yard touchdown toss to Javan Harrison, which gave the Lions their 54-13 lead with 2:50 remaining.
Harrison finished with four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Two of Dallas' third-quarter touchdown throws went to Aaron Gates. Bryce Wilcox also had a 13-yard scoring reception.
"This game didn't go the way we wanted, but I'm proud of our guys," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "This has been an unprecedented year. We weren't even sure we were going to play this season. To do what we did and get to the second round with only three seniors -- I'm just really proud of our players and proud of our program."
Friday was Whitefield's second time facing Trinity this season. The Wolfpack (6-5) lost to the Lions by eight points in the previous matchup and had a solid game plan heading into Friday's contest.
Unfortunately, Joiner and the coaching staff had to change their plans after star running back Eric Little left the game with a knee injury and didn't return during Whitefield's second possession midway through the first period.
"Eric got hurt early, and that threw us off both offensively and defensively," Joiner said. "A lot of our game was to run the ball early and control some clock. He got hurt, and that threw a monkey wrench into our plans on both sides of the ball, and we had to adjust, and we didn't adjust well."
Trailing 48-6 entering the fourth period, Whitefield added its final score of the night as Myles Redding completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Cassady to trim the deficit to 48-13.
Whitefield had a difficult time getting into rhythm offensively as it rushed for minus-39 yards.
"You have to give credit to Trinity," Joiner said. "Defensively, they did a good job attacking the football. We knew we had to take care of the football to give ourselves a chance, but they forced turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage."
Cole Peterson completed 11 of 24 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown to lead Whitefield. Redding had eight receptions for 123 yards and a score, while Cassady's lone catch was his 27-yard touchdown.
Trinity scored 14 points off two Whitefield turnovers in staking a 27-6 halftime lead.
Whitefield fumbled near midfield on its first possession, leading to a 13-yard touchdown reception for Wilcox from Dallas. Wall added to the Lions' lead with a 67-yard touchdown run on the next drive.
Whitefield responded almost a minute later behind a 70-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to Redding, but the Lions blocked the extra-point try and led 14-6 at the end of the first period.
Trinity outscored Whitefield 13-0 in the second quarter as Noah Maupin added field goals of 23 and 26 yards, while Dallas added an 18-yard touchdown scamper for a 24-6 advantage.
Whitefield had a tough time holding onto the ball in the first half, losing five of its seven fumbles on the night. The Wolfpack generated only 86 yards of total offense before the half, compared to 309 for the Lions.
Whitefield's Cole Long recovered a fumble late in the second half, but Trinity got it right back as Josiah Johnson recovered a strip-sack fumble.
