Former Sprayberry High School standout Trey Sermon is joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The decision was made official on Sunday, and got an instant reaction from former Harrison High School star and current OSU quarterabck Justin Fields on Twitter.
"Yessirrrr!!," he said.
The new teammates give the Buckeyes an all-Cobb County backfield, and means there will likely be a lot of local televisons tuned into Ohio State games this fall.
Sermon announced he was leaving Oklahoma as a graduate transfer just over a week ago.
“I just believe it’s the best situation for me," Sermon told Letterman Row, an Ohio State recruiting website. "I know that I have the opportunity to play there considering the depth, and I had a relationship with [running backs coach Tony] Alford during my recruiting process coming out of high school. He was a great guy then, and I just feel like I connected well with him. I know I’m going to have to go in and compete for the job, but I feel like it’s the best situation for me to go into now.”
Sermon, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2017, was originally offered by Ohio State, but chose to head to the Big 12 instead.
In his Oklahoma career, Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three more touchdowns.
His best season came in 2018, when he ran for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns, and had 12 catches for 181 yards. That year included the best game of his career, in which Sermon ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech.
Last season, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on the first play of the Sooners’ game against Iowa State in November, and missed the final six games of the season.
As soon as Sermon’s name hit the transfer portal, analysts from across the country pointed to Ohio State as a possible landing spot, with the Buckeyes in need of a running back for 2020. Last year’s starter, J.K. Dobbins, will be part of this year’s NFL draft, and the assumed starter, Master Teague, injured his Achilles early in spring practice.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back will be returning to the place where he had one of the most memorable moments of his college career.
“It’s kind of crazy to look back and believe that the place where I scored my first touchdown is where I’m going to be spending my final year of college football,” Sermon said. “I’m excited for this opportunity, I’m excited to just be with the team and I’m excited to connect with the guys."
