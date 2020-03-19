The Marietta Blue Devils had a bevy of Division I players on the 2019 roster, and coach Richard Morgan provided his team with a schedule that would make them battle-tested heading into the state playoffs.
The plan worked. Marietta went 13-2 on the way to the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Now, without the likes of Harrison Bailey, Arik Gilbert, B.J. Ojulari and Rashad Torrence, no one would blame Morgan if he had his new group ease into the 2020 schedule.
That will not be the case.
Marietta will face a slate of opponents that had a combined 94-30 record (.758 winning percentage) last season. In addition to Hillgrove, North Cobb and North Paulding -- holdovers from the previous Region 3AAAAAAA alignment -- the Blue Devils' schedule will also include two new region rivals in Walton and defending Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison.
"It's iron versus iron," Morgan said. "There is nothing different the way we scheduled at all. We're just trying to play a schedule that will allow us to be playing our best football when we reach the playoffs."
In the non-region portion of the schedule, Marietta will open with by hosting Colquitt County and Armwood (Fla.), then will head to archrival McEachern. Marietta will then close the non-region schedule with trips to Camden County and Parkview -- teams the Blue Devils defeated in last year's playoffs.
"No one can accuse us of ducking anybody," Morgan said.
In addition, all 10 teams on Marietta's schedule made the postseason last year.
North Cobb and Hillgrove will also have regular-season schedules made up of nothing but playoff teams, giving them the second- and third-most difficult schedules in the county, respectively, with Walton and Harrison not far behind. The Raiders are fourth and the Hoyas seventh, which will likely make the west Cobb region one of the most difficult, if not the most, in the state.
Harrison, in its first season in Class AAAAAAA, will opens the season they way it finished 2019. The Hoyas will host former region rival Allatoona in a rematch of last year's state championship game.
"It was a game that needed to be on the schedule," Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. "When we discussed it, the easiest spot was to just go ahead and have it as the first game. It's a good rivalry. It was a good rivalry before last fall. It's too big of a game not to have on the schedule."
McEachern, now part of Region 2AAAAAAA, could have the toughest start to the schedule in the state.
The Indians will open against North Gwinnett (12-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic. They will follow that by hosting Grayson (11-2) and Marietta (13-2).
Before region play starts, McEachern will also travel to archrival Hillgrove (7-4) and then to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to face the defending state champion of its largest classification, St. Thomas Aquinas (15-0).
It was a schedule Indians coach Franklin Stephens said was hard to put together.
"The Marietta and Hillgrove games were automatic," he said. "There have been a lot of great battles between each of those teams. The Corky Kell game is always going to be one of those games, but picking up the other three was not easy."
Stephens said that, after numerous conversations, the Grayson game finally came together, but it was the last game that truly became the sticking point. After checking numerous websites looking for opponents, the phone calls with St. Thomas Aquinas finally put things in motion.
The out-of-state game will be a first for McEachern, and Stephens said the trip, in addition to being a great experience for his players, could serve as a taste of college life.
"If things work out, we could fly down there, have a practice the day before and then play the game on Friday. Then, come home Saturday," he said. "It would be just like a setup for a game in college."
The new nine-team, all-Cobb Region 6AAAAAA should be entertaining.
It will rekindle some rivalries of the past, including Lassiter-Sprayberry, Pope-Kell, Lassiter-Wheeler, Sprayberry-Pope, South Cobb-Wheeler, and Wheeler-Osborne. It will also provides the chance for a new rivalry many fans in the area have wanted for a long time -- Allatoona-Kell.
The Buccaneers and Longhorns have met only once in the opening round of the 2013 playoffs. Kell won that game 31-17.
"That's a really big game," said Varner, who was on the original Kell coaching staff when the program was launched in 2003. "They have a great history with the program. It's going to be a good rivalry now that we are in the same region, and hopefully beyond."
Cobb County's private schools are not taking any easy routes either.
North Cobb Christian, coming off an 8-4 season, will face Whitefield Academy (7-4), Savannah Calvary Day (11-1) and Fellowship Christian (12-1) in the first five weeks of the season.
Whitefield, which was put with other programs from the southern suburbs of Atlanta in the new Region 2A, will face two challenging road games against Class AA Elbert County and new region rival Eagle's Landing Christian, the defending Class A private-school state champion.
The new Region 7A, which will includes North Cobb Christian, Mount Paran Christian and Walker, will continue to have to contend with Darlington (9-2) and Christian Heritage (9-2).
|School
|Opponent Record
|Opponent Winning %
|Number of Playoff Teams
|Marietta
|94-30
|.758
|10
|North Cobb
|85-35
|.708
|10
|Hillgrove
|85-38
|.691
|10
|Walton
|79-38
|.675
|8
|North Cobb Christian
|74-37
|.667
|8
|McEachern
|80-42
|.656
|8
|Harrison
|74-46
|.610
|9
|Walker
|62-49
|.559
|7
|Whitefield Academy
|62-51
|.549
|7
|Mount Paran Christian
|54-53
|.505
|6
|Campbell
|52-55
|.486
|4
|Wheeler
|51-59
|.464
|5
|Allatoona
|49-60
|.450
|4
|Pebblebrook
|49-60
|.450
|6
|Sprayberry
|49-61
|.445
|5
|Pope
|48-63
|.432
|6
|Kennesaw Mountain
|44-64
|.407
|4
|South Cobb
|44-64
|.407
|4
|Kell
|42-67
|.385
|5
|Osborne
|41-67
|.380
|4
|Lassiter
|40-68
|.370
|4
