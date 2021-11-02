Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Osborne could be playing much bigger programs when the 2022-23 school year begins next fall.
The three schools are all set to move to Class AAAAAAA according to the new classifications released by the Georgia High School Association on Tuesday. Schools can appeal by their classification placement, or request to play in a higher classification, before a Nov. 10 deadline.
Two years ago, Kennesaw Mountain and Wheeler dropped to Class AAAAAA. However, because of the new GHSA multipliers, both will move back up largely because of their magnet programs, which bring in additional students from outside their main district.
Two other schools -- Hillgrove and Kell -- appear to have numbers that will drop them into a lower classification, but only one of them is accurate.
Don Baker, athletic director for Cobb County Schools, said there was an error in the reporting of Hillgrove's enrollment numbers, which is currently being corrected. Baker said the Hawks' programs will remain in Class AAAAAAA, where they have shared a region with Marietta, North Cobb and North Paulding for each of the last eight years.
Based on the adjusted numbers, Kell would be the third-largest school in Class AAAAA. That is where the school was two years ago, but it appealed to move up in classification to be part of the current nine-team, all-Cobb Region 6AAAAAA.
Baker said Kell officials are considering their options, but a decision has not been made on whether it will appeal to play up again.
Regardless, it looks like the current region setups may be juggled heading into the 2021-22 school year.
In theory, Region 3AAAAAAA could remain the same with Marietta, North Cobb, Hillgrove, Harrison, Walton and North Paulding, but with 11 Class AAAAAAA schools in Cobb -- also including McEachern, Pebblebrook and Campbell, along with East Paulding and Carrollton moving up -- it is likely to be broken up in some way.
Walton and Wheeler could join with former rivals Cherokee and Etowah along with Forsyth County schools to form a new region. Or, Wheeler could head south like it did a few years ago and join the same region with Pebblebrook, Campbell, McEachern and likely Osborne.
With Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Osborne moving up, the remaining teams from Region 6AAAAAA will have to find a new home. The GHSA could put them together, assuming Kell stays in Class AAAAAA, and couple them with South Paulding and Paulding County.
Another matchup could be with Chapel Hill, Douglas County and Alexander, or the Cobb schools could be split, with half moving into a region with four Cherokee County schools -- Woodstock (down from Class AAAAAAAA), Creekview, Sequoyah and River Ridge.
Other schools that could shake up the regions Class AAAAAA newcomers Blessed Trinity (up from Class AAA), Cartersville and Rome (up from Class AAAAA), along with Roswell and Milton (down from Class AAAAAAA if they do not appeal).
The five private schools in Cobb County -- Mount Paran Christian, North Cobb Christian, Walker, Whitefield Academy and Mount Bethel Christian -- will all remain in Class A.
Other schools of note making moves into new classifications including Buford, St. Pius X, Valdosta, Woodward Academy and Carrollton into Class AAAAAAA, Tift County and Newnan into Class AAAAAA and Winder-Barrow, Chattahoochee, Centennial, Benedictine and Greater Atlanta Christian into Class AAAAA.
