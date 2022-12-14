As national signing day approaches, three more Cobb County athletes made their commitments to where they will continue their college careers.
Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew switched his commitment from Miami to Auburn, Hillgrove linebacker Zion Rutledge chose Chattanooga and McEachern basketball standout Jamichael Davis will play for Rutgers.
Lew, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound center had 25 Division I offers when the four-star recruit selected Miami in August over Auburn, Georgia and Clemson. On Tuesday, he changed his mind.
"I will forever be grateful to Coach Cristobal, Coach Mirabal, and the entire Miami coaching staff for believing in me and for all the love they've shown me over the last year," Lew wrote on Twitter. "I've been thinking a lot about life after college and life after football and, after careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to make some changes more closely aligned with my long-term objectives. With that being said, I have de-committed from the University of Miami and I'm changing my commitment to Auburn University."
Lew's long-term goals include going into the aviation field, and Auburn's program has ties with Atlanta-based Delta.
“Obviously, the aviation program has been huge for me since the start,” Lew told 247Sports. “Obviously, with me wanting to be a pilot, and if and when my football career is over, being able to fall back and be a pilot, and because of the Auburn aviation program and pipeline with Delta, I’m set up with a real good position when my football career ends.”
Rutledge chose Chattanooga, a regular leader of the Southern Conference, over Wofford and South Carolina State, among others. The 6-foot, 220-pound Region 3AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year led Class AAAAAAA in tackles during the regular season and finished the year with 160 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks and two forced fumbles.
Chattanooga traditionally has one of the best wrestling programs in the South and is a consistent contender to win the SoCon championship, and Rutledge could add to that success. He won the Class AAAAAAA state title at 220 pounds last season and went 45-2.
Davis, a three-star recruit, is in his first season with McEachern after transferring from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, where he averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard has helped McEachern get off to a 7-4 start this season, playing one of the most difficult schedules in the state.
Rutgers found Davis when Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Brandin Knight were scouting McEachern teammate Ace Bailey at an AAU tournament over the summer. They liked Davis' competitiveness and effort at both ends of the floor, as well as his ability to drive and finish in the lane.
