Cobb County boasts three players on the 2021 Touchdown Club of Atlanta Preseason All-Star Team.
The Touchdown Club of Atlanta recognizes the most outstanding accomplishments of high school football at the local and national level. Daniel Martin (Marietta), Marquise Groves-Killebrew (North Cobb) and Marcus Allen (Walton) have all been named to the All-Star Defense for the upcoming season.
All three of the Cobb representatives are rated as four-stars according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Groves-Killebrew, the highest rated of the bunch, ranks in as the 100 best player in the country. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound corner has garnered attention from a plethora of power five schools and recently committed to the University of Georgia.
Martin, who is listed as the 20th overall linebacker in the nation, has offers from the likes of Clemson and Georgia but seems to be leaning towards Vanderbilt according to 247sports. The 6-2, 195-pound outside linebacker made 43 total tackles last season. He also played wide receiver for Marietta.
Allen, another defensive back, ranks just 17 spots behind Groves-Killebrew as the 29th best corner in the state. At 6-2, 165-pounds Allen was able to finish the 2020 season with 53 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions. His lockdown coverage led to attention from North Carolina where Allen is now committed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.