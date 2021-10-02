KENNESAW -- The Kennesaw State defense and special teams provided numerous momentum changing plays in its 31-6 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.
But, what may have been the most important was Evan Thompson’s stop on fourth-and-2 early in the second quarter when the Owls were up 14-0. Thompson’s stop forced the Gamecocks to turn the ball over at the KSU 20 after a 52-yard drive that could have made it a one score game.
“I kind of felt like I was in Madden a little bit, it was in slow motion,” Thompson said. “We had a blitz called, they motioned to the running back, Chance (Bates) picked it up perfectly, and then they just ran the ball right in my gap. I stepped up, filled the gap and made a play.”
After the stop, the Owls drove 53 yards, and Nathan Robertson put them up 17-0 with a 45-yard field goal.
Thompson, the junior from Clermont, Florida, who got his first start on Saturday, later tipped a pass which forced an interception by Java’n Singletary to squash another JSU drive late in the half.
Thompson finished the game with four tackles, giving him 21 on the season with 2.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and two pass break ups.
“Each week, he is learning and growing, he’s a really hard worker,” coach Brian Bohannon said. “When we get in a game he finds a way to get guys on the ground. Linebackers have a lot of instinctiveness on them, and I think he has a lot of that.”
Thompson wasn’t the only one making impact plays.
After Jacksonville State was forced to attempt a 25-yard field goal on its first drive, Kennesaw State defensive lineman Desmond Scott knifed through the line and blocked the kick. Welton Spottsville picked up the loose ball and returned it to the 50-yard line.
Eleven plays and 50 yards later, quarterback Xavier Shepherd capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run, giving the Owls the early 14-0 lead.
“We have a mentality of bend-don’t-break,” Scott said. “So what it takes to have a blocked kick is to have a mentality that we have a defense that always pushes you to get off, and just to make a play.”
Early in the third quarter, Erwin Byrd intercepted Zerrick Cooper at the JSU 37, which eventually led to a quick Kennesaw State touchdown, with Shepherd running the ball in for a 2-yard score.
“I’m proud of the effort today,” Bohannon said. “There’s a lot of new, young kids on this team, and each week and each day we are trying to get better, and I think they made some improvements on some practice habits (today).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.