Kennesaw State earned two of the four Big South Conference Player of the Week honors after the Owls' 14-0 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Linebacker Evan Thompson earned Defensive Player of the Week, while linebacker Garland Benyard was named Freshman of the week.
Thompson recorded career highs in tackles (12) and tackles-for-loss (three) while holding the Aggies to 207 total yards of offense, and only 31 yards rushing last Saturday. The 31 rushing yards allowed was the third best performance by the defense in that category since the program began in 2015. It also marked the first time North Carolina A&T had been shut out since 2014.
So far this season, Thompson leads the team in tackles with 44. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Benyard came in for a banged-up Welton Spottsville early in the game and posted a career high in tackles with five (three solo) and recorded one pass break-up on a critical third down situation in his first significant playing time of the season. Benyard also blocked a punt on special teams.
OWLS CONTINUE TO RISE IN RANKINGS
Kennesaw State continues to move up the FCS polls, moving to No. 12 in the latest STATS Perform FCS top 25 on Monday.
The Owls moved up three spots from No. 15. They also moved up to No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS top 25 poll.
KSU continues to be the only Big South Conference team in the rankings, and no other conference team is receiving votes. That is not the case for the Owls future opponents when they join the ASUN next season. Jacksonville State was No. 24 but dropped from rankings this week after being idle. The Gamecocks are the team with the highest number of votes outside the top 25. They will face No. 1 Sam Houston State on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky is also receiving votes.
UP NEXT
Kennesaw State travels to Campbell on Saturday to face the Camels in Big South play. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls App.
