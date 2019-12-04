As Marietta, Harrison and Allatoona feel, having to play football on the road in Friday's state semifinals beats the alternative of not playing at all.
Traveling this deep in the playoffs changes the game-day itinerary.
Marietta and Harrison got off easier. They will only have to travel across the metro-Atlanta area into Gwinnett County, with Marietta heading to Parkview and Harrison to Dacula.
Allatoona, however, is bracing for a much longer day with a four-hour trip to the outskirts of Savannah to play Richmond Hill.
Knowing they have a chance to play for a state championship next week at Georgia State Stadium, the teams do not mind the inconveniences.
“It’s the state semifinals; if we play in a parking lot, I don’t care,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “If we’re on the road, we’re on the road. It doesn’t matter where we play.”
Allatoona’s long bus ride begins Friday morning and the team plans to make a late-night return trip after the game, regardless of the outcome.
Buccaneers coach Gary Varner said the team plans to stop at the halfway point for lunch and give players an opportunity to stretch their legs. They anticipate arriving in Richmond Hill mid-to-late afternoon, in time to have their pregame meal at a local church before conducting team meetings and a quick walkthrough.
“Once we start playing, we’ll be fine,” Varner said. “I don’t think (travel) will be an issue. Once you get going and start playing, it will be fine.”
While Marietta and Harrison will not have to go outside of metro Atlanta, they will have to put Friday traffic into consideration, leaving earlier than normal to reach their destinations.
Harrison plans on leaving school at 2 p.m. instead of the usual 5 p.m. departure when playing a region opponent on the road.
Coach Matt Dickmann said the team’s pregame meal will be arranged through its booster club, taking place at a Stars and Strikes a few miles away from the Dacula campus. The Hoyas will then move on to the school for all their pregame rituals.
“It’s going to be different because it takes away from the meetings that we usually have,” Dickmann said. “We will have to modify those. You get a little more time when you are playing at home. That’s the biggest difference.”
Marietta will have its pregame meal on campus before leaving at 3 p.m. for Parkview's campus in Lilburn. Having practiced all week, Morgan said a walkthrough will not be necessary, and the required team meetings will take place at Parkview.
