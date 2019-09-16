Severe thunderstorm arrived in Cobb County on Friday night just minutes before kickoff and the storms just kept on coming.
This seldom happens on Friday nights during football season, but that doesn’t stop teams from preparing themselves for such inconveniences.
The first wave of lightning struck just after 7:30 p.m. Friday as teams were taking the field. The storm let up for a while following a 90-minute delay, allowing teams to play a few minutes of football before more lightning was detected.
The teams left the field once again, and the storms continued on into the early morning hours, forcing teams to postpone their games to either Saturday or Monday.
Only Kell and Marietta finished their games Friday night, as they were the only teams to play outside of Cobb County. The remaining 11 games were forced to reschedule.
The majority of the teams returned Saturday except for Whitefield Academy, Walker and Osborne, who pushed their respective games back to Monday.
“They saw lightning storms at practice, they saw heat at practice, and we had to work around those situations when those situations occur,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said of his team. “This can happen during games. If you look at the last couple of seasons, this has kind of been going on, so it gave us an opportunity to prepare.”
The Indians jumped out to a two-touchdown lead over Cedar Shoals during the little time they had to play Friday night and went on to beat the Saints 29-7 on Saturday.
Pope came back early Saturday morning to beat Centennial 48-20. Pebblebrook lost a 45-32 shootout to Etowah. Allatoona shutout River Ridge 38-0. Harrison went on to beat South Cobb 38-30, North Cobb Christian edged Monticello 28-21 and Kennesaw Mountain lost a 38-0 decision to Cherokee.
“The weather is out of our control, and we preach that all the time,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We tried to make Saturday as normal as possible with our pre-game meals and routine.”
Not only did the inclement weather conflict with Friday’s night schedule, it also interferes with preparation for this week’s games.
The teams who finished their games Saturday were not badly affected. Players usually get to rest on the weekends while studying tape on themselves and their next opponent. This week, however, teams had to alter Monday’s itinerary so they could both practice and study film.
“It’s hard to practice on a Monday when you play on a Saturday,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Any time you have a physical game, it’s nice to have that Saturday and Sunday to rest. Football is a physical game, and that extra day gives your body more time to recover.”
Added North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars: “The two days of rest are important on weekends. Monday (was) altered a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.