Kennesaw State may eventually decide to play football this fall, but its schedule of opponents continues to shrink.
The Owls, who are not practicing while the university makes sure all NCAA protocols are being met in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, lost a sixth opponent Monday.
Tarleton State, set to play its first season as a Football Championship Subdivision independent after transitioning from Division II, decided to postpone its football season until the spring.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as our fans, staff and all the students of Tarleton State University, has always been our top priority,” Tarleton State athletic director Lonn Reisman said in a release. “This is not an easy decision to make. There are a lot of people who want to see Tarleton take the field at the NCAA Division I level — I am one of them — but we have to prioritize the safety of everyone on our campus above all else. We’ve worked hard to keep our student-athletes safe as they returned to campus. As difficult a decision as this is, we feel like we need to wait to participate until there is a safe return protocol at the end of this pandemic.”
Making the latest loss to the schedule worse is the fact that Tarleton State would have been a home game for Kennesaw State. If the schedule goes forward as is, the Owls would have only two games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Kennesaw State had previously lost home games against Point (Sept. 5), Kent State (Sept. 12), Alabama State (Sept. 19), Hampton (Oct. 31) and Monmouth (Nov. 21).
Currently, Kennesaw State is scheduled to open the season at home against Samford on Oct. 3, which is the only non-conference game left on the Owls’ schedule. They then are set to begin Big South Conference play when they travel to North Alabama the following week. After another off week, the Owls will travel to Gardner-Webb on Oct. 24. Following yet another off week, Kennesaw State will travel to Charleston Southern on Nov. 7 before completing its season at home against Campbell on Nov. 14.
Nine of the 13 FCS conferences have already called off fall sports. Because less than 50% of the FCS programs are currently still scheduled to play, the 24-team FCS tournament was also canceled.
