Former Allatoona kicker Skyler Davis is causing a ripple effect throughout the playoffs — both in the Football Championship Subdivision and in Georgia’s Class AAAAAA.
In the FCS playoff picture, there was a question two weeks ago whether Kennesaw State — then 9-2 — would be selected for the 24-team playoff bracket. The Owls likely needed to beat Gardner-Webb in their regular-season finale, then have some other teams lose to make the field.
One of the teams ahead of Kennesaw State in many projections was Towson, which, at 7-4, the Owls needed to lose to 4-6 Elon.
Enter Davis, Elon’s kicker and the all-county kicker of Allatoona’s 2015 state championship team.
For the season, Davis connected on 10 of 15 field goals and all 34 extra points for the Phoenix, but he saved what may have been his best game for last, with 41 seconds left in the game against Towson.
“I had hit two field goals before that,” said Davis, who made a 40-yarder in the second quarter, and a 29-yarder early in the fourth. “It was cold and started raining in the fourth quarter. As the final drive started, I went over to get some warm-up kicks, and the kicking net broke.”
Davis said Elon punter Hunter Stephenson helped him set up a makeshift net to allow him to get in the warmups. At no time did Davis watch any of the drive the Phoenix offense had, but it was not long until he was sent into the game.
To that point, Davis said he had never been asked to make a potential game-winning kick — in college or high school. Now, he was asked to make a 35-yarder in the cold, wind and rain.
“It went right down the middle, maybe a yard left of center,” Davis said.
Elon’s victory over Towson may have been what Kennesaw State needed.
A day later, the NCAA selection committee released the bracket FCS, showing the last four teams into the field, and first four out. Kennesaw State was one of the last four in. Towson was one of the last four out.
Davis knows his kick has helped eliminate at least two teams — Towson and Wofford, the first-round opponent Kennesaw State prevailed over this past weekend. That ripple effect may reach all the way to Utah this weekend when the Owls travel to Weber State for the second round.
At the time, Davis had no idea there was anything riding on his kick. After the fact, he realized it hit a little closer to home than he thought. He helped end the season of one of his best friends. Rett Russell, Davis’ long snapper at Allatoona, plays for Wofford.
“I hope he doesn’t read this,” Davis said.
Davis’ affect on the Class AAAAAA tournament may end up being even bigger.
While at Allatoona, Davis had the opportunity to be a mentor for current kicker Jude Kelley, who joined the Buccaneers as a freshman while Davis was a junior.
“Me and Jude are pretty good buddies,” Davis said. “He’s absolutely killing it. Like coach (Gary) Varner said, I’m surprised he isn’t being recruited more. He can kick for anyone in the country.”
Kelley has made a Cobb County single-season record 18 field goals in 22 attempts this year, with a long of 54. He has made all 46 of his extra points, and Davis feels a little bit like a proud papa as he watches what his former protege has done.
Davis also said, in addition to a good kicking game, he sees a lot of similarities in the 2015 championship team and this year’s squad.
“Our defense has always been solid,” Davis said. “When we won the state championship, we gave up only six points.”
In the title game, Davis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach, giving the Buccaneers a 10-0 lead that ended up a 10-6 victory when Glynn Academy scored on the final play.
In fact, Allatoona allowed only 14.3 points per game that season. In three of the five playoff games, it allowed seven or fewer.
The 2019 defense is allowing 12 points per game and has allowed a combined 20 points in the playoffs, including a shutout of Coffee last week.
One thing Davis is surprised at is seeing the kind of year Allatoona receiver Asante Das is having.
Not that Das — the first receiver in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards — is not an great athlete, but because the Allatoona offense has never had the kind of passing game it does this year.
The Bucs are no longer just a running team.
“Our offense is really moving it well,” Davis said.
Davis is expecting nothing less than for Allatoona to beat Richmond Hill on Friday and be playing for the state championship next week at Georgia State Stadium.
Davis will also be keeping an eye on Kennesaw State, and he will know that he has had something to do with both teams getting to their positions among the best in their respective levels of football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.