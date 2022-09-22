Last meeting: Alpharetta 24, Pope 21 (Sept. 20, 2019)
Overall series: Tied at 4-4
Prediction: Alpharetta 31, Pope 10
Pope anticipated that the 2022 season was going to be a transitional year after sustaining heavy losses to graduation from last year's state playoff squad.
While the four lopsided losses to start the season has been discouraging, Pope's young squad has stayed resilient going into its first Region 7AAAAAA game against Alpharetta at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
The Greyhounds have lost to River Ridge, Kell, Walton and North Paulding by an average of 42 points.
“The biggest thing is just staying the course and trusting the process,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “These kids are not giving up. We're still doing some good things. I told them at the team meeting Monday that 'I'm proud of you.' They keep battling and battling and eventually, good things will come.”
Sophomore receiver John Stuetzer has been a highlight for the Greyhounds this season. He's shaping up to be the go-to receiver for quarterbacks Patrick Lowe and Cole Witte this season, leading the way with 264 yards on 16 catches and a touchdown.
Griffin said Stuetzer is an athletic player with great hands who is capable of leaping above opposing defensive backs to snag the ball.
“John is definitely a heck of a player,” Griffin said. “We're starting to gear everything towards him. He's been our catalyst when good things are (happening) on offense.”
Witte has started the last two games at quarterback in place of Lowe, who is out with a concussion. Lowe's status for Friday's game is uncertain.
Witte continues to develop. He completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 191 yards with two interceptions against North Paulding last week.
If there has been one Achilles heel for the Greyhounds, it's giving up big plays on defense. Against the Wolfpack, they gave up seven touchdown passes with four being longer than 30 yards.
Pope has also struggled to establish the run.
The Greyhounds have concentrated on being more balanced this week in hopes of keeping their defense fresh.
“We have to limit the amount of time our defense is out there,” Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.