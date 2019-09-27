NEWNAN -- Newnan held on for a 10-7 victory over Walton in a hard-fought defensive battle at Drake Stadium Friday.
The Cougars (3-2) forced three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble on a punt -- and collected five sacks in holding the Raiders (2-3) to 160 yards of total offense. All of the scoring took place in the first half as the teams combined for six second-half punts, and Walton failed to convert on its final two fourth-down tries late in the fourth quarter.
"Both defenses played hard, but we gave up that early touchdown and had to play from behind after that," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said after his team's second straight loss. "Our defense gave our offense a bunch of opportunities, but we did nothing with it. The turnovers killed us, and we can't make those kinds of mistakes and expect to win against good teams like Newnan."
A week after being shut out by North Gwinnett, Walton was held to less than 10 points for the first time in consecutive weeks since the 2006 season.
Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman finished 9-for-21 for 69 yards and two interceptions. Julian Bumper rushed 11 times for 26 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards. His 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin McConnell late in the second half proved to be the Raiders' lone score of the game.
Austin Eldred recorded an interception for the Walton defense.
Walton has a bye week next week before opening its Region 4AAAAAAA schedule on at Lassiter, which will be the Raiders' third of five consecutive road games.
"This is on us coaches, but we have to get better as a team," Brunner said. "We have to do a better job of taking care of the football and executing if we expect to have a good season. We have to get better in a hurry."
Walton moved the ball well in its opening second-half drive, moving from its 43 to the Newnan 20, but AJ Gould's interception halted the Raiders' momentum, and Walton only got as close as the Cougars' 45- and 42-yard lines the rest of the game.
Newnan's Aubrey Carter had six carries for 50 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Nick Owens totaled 21 carries for 57 yards, and Michael Maginnis was 4-for-14 for 79 yards with an interception. He also rushed eight times for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Newnan held a 10-7 halftime lead despite controlling time of possession and outgaining Walton 170-95 in the first half.
The Cougars struck first on their opening drive.
Maginnis' 57-yard third-down pass to Reid Brass set up the score as the play put Newnan inside the red zone. Maginnis then called his own number on third-and-9 as he stepped just inside the right pylon for an 18-yard touchdown run.
Walton's offense struggled to move the ball on its first two possessions, but the Raiders finally got into Cougar territory on their third drive behind Bumper's 20-yard run.
The possession stalled, however, on the Cougars' 29, and Steven Carter's interception of Rozsman's pass set up Sam Willems for a 38-yard field goal and 10-0 Newnan advantage with 3:01 remaining.
The Cougars converted twice on fourth down to keep the 6-minute scoring drive alive, which included nine runs and two passes.
Walton's offense needed a spark before halftime, and the Raiders found it behind a double pass play as Rozsman threw backwards to Bumper, who then connected with McConnell for a 41-yard touchdown to trim the Raiders' deficit to 10-7 with 2:05 on the clock.
