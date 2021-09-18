KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian was looking to outrun Stratford Academy on Friday, but unfortunately the Eagles couldn’t find a way through the Stratford defense.
Stratford Academy bulldozed its way to a 27-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 34-7 victory.
“Execution was a big issue in the first half, and they did a good job with execution,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “The difference is they made plays and did the little things right, and we got to come back and do those things right.”
The difference was made in the first half when Stratford (3-0) converted on five of seven third downs, leading to four touchdowns before halftime.
Stratford first got in the endzone by taking advantage of a fumble by Mount Paran on a punt return, putting them at the 48-yard line.
Keondre Glover capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run. Stratford followed with a seven-play drive that featured a 37-yard pass from Garrett Lang, putting it at the 1-yard line for a quarterback sneak.
Applying the pressure on Mount Paran’s offense, the Stratford defense was able to force a turnover leading to the third touchdown of the first half. At the 3-minute mark, another Mount Paran fumble set up the fourth touchdown, a 42-yard pass by Lawson Cole.
“They face our offense every day,” Jordan said. “They are a Wing-T team, and we knew what was coming from them and vice versa. They just did a better job at making the plays.”
Mount Paran (2-2) was given opportunities in the second half to convert off penalties by the Stratford defense, but their miscues would put the ball back in Stratford’s hands.
Down 34-0 in the fourth quarter, a 22-yard run by Remi Adams and a 14-yard run by Jylan Thomas moved Mount Paran to the red zone for the first time of the night. Sam Griffith-Tesch found room to run and capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown for Mount Paran’s only touchdown.
Jordan said it is still too early in the season to panic, and the team is going to use this time before region play to fix fundamental issues.
“We’ve got a lot of football left, and kids have just to continue. They can’t get down,” Jordan said. “It’s a long season and we have a couple of games to get ready. We just have to do a better job of execution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.