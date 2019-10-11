MARIETTA – K.D. Stokes scored five touchdowns and a balanced offensive barrage was unleashed by Walton in a 45-17 victory over Lassiter on Friday in the annual "East Cobb Super Bowl."
The Raiders had 427 yards of total offense, including 229 yards rushing and 198 yards passing, in a game where they started five drives in Lassiter territory. Stokes rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries.
“(Stokes) has been sick and has been battling some stuff. He didn't get to play in our last game, so I know he was hungry to get out here and perform,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “I am just so happy for him since he has worked his tail off all year. It didn't matter who the back was, but it kind of did, K.D. did some special things for us tonight.”
Stokes said the key to his, and the team's, success was easy to pinpoint.
“My O-line was just doing an amazing job and everything that we put in at practice was working,” Stokes said. “It feels great and it just felt better to beat another Cobb County team in a rivalry game and it will give us momentum for our next game.”
Kenny Djaha chipped in 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and Zak Rozsman kept the Trojans honest, going 12-for-14 through the air for 157 yards.
Walton forced an interception on the Trojans' first drive and Stokes scored the first touchdown of the game three plays later on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 lead. The Raiders were not able to add to that lead until about halfway through the second quarter. Walton pushed the lead to 21-0 before the half and scored the next 14 points by the beginning of the fourth quarter after a Trojans field goal closed the scoring at 21-3 as time expired on the first half.
“We were moving the ball and we weren't getting going like I wanted to and we had a tough fumble there that stopped a drive. Those are the types of mistakes we can't have,” Brunner said. “We are starting to click and I am just proud of our kids the past two weeks.”
Brunner said he knows what wins like this one can do for a team's season.
“We executed and that is a really good thing to see at this point of the season getting into region play,” Brunner said. “We need to start peaking now. It was nice to get this rivalry win under our belt and I am very happy with our guys.”
Brayden Lind came out slinging the ball for Lassiter on the first drive of the game and was 3-for-3 for 32 yards before the drive-ending interception.
Lind threw for 302 yards in the game, including a 70-yard touchdown to Danny Curran for Lassiter's first offensive touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. Shai Valencia added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Trojans compiled 393 yards of total offense.
