AUSTELL — Joe Stellmach carried the ball 25 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns to pace Pope to a 35-7 Region 6AAAAAA victory over South Cobb on Friday at Clay Stadium.
Stellmach’s final touchdown came with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter, putting the Greyhounds (2-2, 2-1 Region 6AAAAAA) comfortably out in front with more than a quarter left to play.
Jasper Merriman added nine carries for 89 yards, and Bo Hasack, who had six carries for 25 yards, capped the scoring on a 1-yard run with 7:36 remaining in the game.
Pope finished with 345 yards, including 287 on the ground.
“We wanted to throw the ball a little more, but the wet weather wasn’t conducive for that,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said, “so we knew we’d have to grind it out. The offensive line gets a lot of credit. They controlled the game. Hats off to the guys up front because they made it easy for our running backs.”
Trailing 21-7 coming out of halftime, South Cobb (0-4, 0-3) put itself in position to trim the deficit after driving to the Pope 12, but a Piers Cameron sack followed by an interception for Chewy Chiriboga gave the Greyhounds the ball at their own 8.
Ten consecutive rushes, including a 23-yarder from Stellmach and 26-yarder from Merriman, led to points on the board off the turnover and a 21-point advantage.
Noah Wetzel also had an interception and the Greyhounds recorded three sacks.
“Our defense did a great job controlling them,” Griffin said. “We gave up the one big run, but we got the two interceptions and stopped them in the red zone twice.
“It’s great to be 2-1 in the region. There’s a lot of football left to play, but I like where we’re at right now.”
Jonathan Simmons finished with 130 yards on nine carries and a touchdown to lead South Cobb. Malachi Carter had nine carries for 41 years, and Terrence Clark II was 10-for-21 for 59 yards and two interceptions.
“I have to do a better job preparing my team and preparing my coaches,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “The kids are doing everything I ask of them. We need to score points in the red zone, and that’s on me to get these kids in position to do that.”
Stellmach rushed for three first-half touchdowns to put Pope in front 21-7 at halftime. His 3-yard scamper on the first possession capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive.
Merriman kept the drive going after rushing for 27 on fourth-and-4 from the South Cobb 46, and Hudson Standfest’s point-after gave Pope the quick early lead.
An immediate three-and-out for South Cobb led to Stellmach’s second score. Pope took possession on the Eagles’ 36, and Stellmach finished the drive with a 9-yard carry for a 14-0 first-quarter margin.
The Eagles finally got on the board on their first possession of the second period as Simmons cut through the middle of the Greyhounds defense for an 85-yard touchdown run. Alberto Bibian’s extra-point attempt was good, leaving South Cobb trailing 14-7 with 8:43 on the clock.
South Cobb held Pope in check on the next drive and quickly took possession roughly a minute later at the Greyhounds’ 42.
An impressive 11-play drive stalled at the Greyhounds’ 15, however, when South Cobb could not convert on fourth-and-8 from Pope’s 21.
The turnover on downs proved to be a blessing in disguise for Pope, which drove 85 yards on seven plays and capped the possession with a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Stellmach, who had 107 yards on 19 carries at halftime.
Simmons had 109 yards and one touchdown on six carries to lead South Cobb at the break.
