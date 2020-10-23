MARIETTA – Following a first half of domination in the running game, Pope withstood a furious Wheeler comeback in the second half and hung on for a 28-21 victory Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
The Greyhounds were running the ball with ease in the second quarter, but the Wildcats charged back in the second half with defensive stops and quick-strike scoring drives.
“That was a heck of a football game. I told our guys that everyone is fighting for a playoff position so you are going to get everyone's best and hat's off to (Wheeler),” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “They fought themselves back into it and gave themselves a chance.”
Pope held a 14-0 halftime lead on touchdown runs of 60 and 3 yards by Joe Stellmach, but it saw the lead disappear quickly in the third quarter because of a surge of enthusiasm from Wheeler. The Wildcats turned an interception and a blocked punt on Pope's first two drives of the second half into a 14-14 tie with 7:01 to play in the third quarter.
“I was very proud of the effort in the second half,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We had to challenge them at halftime. Pope did a good job controlling the ball and keeping the ball away from us in the first half. We came out energized in the second half and were able to get some stops defensively. Then we were able to put the ball in the end zone and tie the game.”
Jacob Wilson intercepted Peyton Cariaco and Wheeler went 54 yards in six plays with Alexander Stack connecting with Mark Essley for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their first points of the game. Wheeler then forced the Greyhounds into a three-and-out on the next drive and Lawerence Rodgers partially blocked the punt. Essley caught a 25 yard touchdown pass two plays later.
“I told our guys at halftime that they are not going away,” Griffin said. “They are too well-coached. We knew they were not going to fold on it. We came out and did a terrible job on offense the first two drives. Terrible play-calling by myself on those two drives, but at no point did I feel like our sideline was deflated.”
In a swing of momentum back in its favor, Pope scored touchdowns on its next two drives on 55- and 4-yard runs by Stellmach to push the lead to 28-14.
“I really felt like we were going to hang in there and get the win because our guys just didn't give up,” Griffin said.
Pope ran out the final 9 seconds of the third quarter and held the ball for 7:10 to open the fourth, but a bad snap as it was about to score from the Wheeler 2-yard line kept the Wildcats chances alive.
Wheeler took advantage and went 89 yards in less than 3 minutes with Stack finding Coryell Dorrough for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 2:42 left in the game. The Wildcats then went for and recovered an onside kick but it could not get the tying score.
“We had an opportunity at the end, but we just came up short,” Love said. “We will learn from this.”
The Greyhounds rushed for 323 yards in the game, including 193 yards and four touchdowns from Stellmach and 85 yards from Jasper Merriman.
“For us, we are going to feed Joe Stellmach the ball,” Griffin said. “That is just kind of the way we play. We are going to grind it out. It is a good thing we have Jasper Merriman so that everything does not revolve around Joe. Jasper is always one play away from taking it to the house. It is good to have those two guys and then you have a big, physical quarterback who can run between the tackles. We have three guys who can carry the football who I feel comfortable with.”
