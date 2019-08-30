Pope struck first and held fast, beating Lassiter 23-3 to end a Trojans four-game win streak in the head-to-head series.
For the Greyhounds, a solid defensive performance allowed some mistakes, turnovers and penalties to become an afterthought.
“First game mistakes, first game jitters,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “But defensively, I really think we have a championship defense and they proved it. They stood up, really they carried us.”
Joe Stellmach was the Greyhounds’ workhorse, carrying 21 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. For a team like Pope that wants to grind out wins on the ground every week, Stellmach might be its most important player.
“We don’t run a pretty offense,” Griffin said. “We grind out three or four yards and all of a sudden we’ll pop a big one. We’re going to go as Joe goes, if our running game is going well then we’re able to throw the ball a little bit. Joe’s going to get his carries.”
The Greyhounds’ first drive stalled after a fumble, but the defense came onto the field, allowed a single first down, and then forced Lassiter to punt.
A drive that started at Pope’s 27 ended in a 4-yard touchdown plunge by Cade Payne for the first points of the game. The big play on the drive was a 38-yard pass from Kemper Hodges to Will Zegers to move the ball down to the 6.
The two teams traded possession until right before the half when Pope found the end zone again. The Greyhounds took 12 plays to move the ball 76 yards and with 2.2 seconds left in the half, Zegers caught a pass a deflected 19-yards jump ball at the goal line to give Pope a two-possession lead at the break.
“A young freshman goes for a pick instead of batting the ball down,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said of the defensive effort on the play. “I can live with that. At least those guys are trying to make plays.”
Lassiter knocked through a field goal on its second possession of the second half, but Pope answered as it made the score 21-3 when Stellmach scored from 2 yards out. Pope tacked on a field goal with less than a minute left to ensure the game was out of reach.
For the second straight week, Lassiter performed well defensively but could just little offensively to match it. The Trojans made Pope fight for every inch, but turnovers plagued Lassiter, killing the offenses momentum any time it seemed that things were trending in the right direction.
“All you can do is get better,” Thom said. “We’re going to find 11 guys on the offensive side of the ball that want to play. Right now we’re not playing with good effort.”
Mitch Storm threw two interceptions and the Trojans punted five times. Seven penalties seemed to always come at the worst times and the offense put up three points for the second straight week.
“Defensively, they did a lot of good things,” Thom said. “They played lights out in the third quarter. They battled all night, for a couple turnovers, but what did you do offensively? We’re not good enough to overcome stupid penalties, we’re not good enough to overcome turnovers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.