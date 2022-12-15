The Georgia High School Association's state championship football games are returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The GHSA and the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year contract to bring the games back to the stadium, and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said he hopes the agreement will continue long after the initial contract ends.
"We are pleased to have the championships back where we think it belongs," McKay said during a joint news conference at the stadium Thursday.
The current agreement will begin with the 2023 season and last through 2025. The championship games will be held the week after the Southeastern Conference championship, with next year's games tentatively scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 12-14.
The high school games could shift depending on what happens with the Falcons' schedule. McKay said the organization has to leave the weekend dates open until the NFL schedule is revealed.
This year, the championship games were spread over three days at the outdoor Center Parc Stadium. The three girls flag football title games were played last Thursday, along with the Class A Division I and II games. The Class AA, Class AAAA and Class AAAAAA games were played Friday, with the Class AAA, Class AAAAA and Class AAAAAAA games Saturday.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines said he was excited about bringing the games back to the indoor Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"I'm extremely excited about that," Hines said. "It's also nice to have these things planned without weather being an issue."
The reason the games moved from Mercedes-Benz Stadium four years ago was price. When the move was made, it was reported that the cost for the GHSA to put the games on at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was nearly $500,000. The cost at Center Parc Stadium was reportedly $125,000.
However, over the last four seasons, attendance was down considerably compared to the games that were played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and, before that, the Georgia Dome. At least twice during that time, a full day's schedule of games was affected by weather, including in 2019, when Harrison and Allatoona played for the Class AAAAAA title in a constant rain.
For Cobb County coaches, the move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a good one.
"I am excited that the GHSA found a way to make this work," Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. "It shows a commitment to the game in our state and rewards the players and fans in each community with a beautiful atmosphere that will allow everyone to focus on football."
Kell coach Bobby May agreed.
"I’m excited that the GHSA and MBS were able to work out a deal that allows our great players in this state to showcase their talents at the best platform possible," May said.
South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson liked the games at Center Parc Stadium, but he agreed that the move is good for the masses.
"I really like the smaller venue at Georgia State," Hanson said, "but the weather obviously impacted the crowd size for these games over the past few seasons. These kids deserve to play in front of larger crowds, and playing at an NFL venue provides great memories for kids who may be playing in their last game."
Walton coach Daniel Brunner also likes the move and hopes the new surroundings can help with an additional feature.
"It was the right thing to do for these student-athletes," Brunner said. "Now, they need to implement instant replay at the championship games."
A controversial touchdown during the Class AAA title game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove was allowed to stand after replay showed the ball-carrier appearing to be tackled at the 1-yard line. The outcome helped move the discussion along within the GHSA to potentially use instant replay for the championship games.
Hines said replay will be discussed during the GHSA's board of trustees' meeting in January. If the measure is proposed and passes, Hines said he would like to use the final day slate of this fall's season-opening Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a trial for replay.
