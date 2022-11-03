Game: McEachern (4-5, 1-2) at Hillgrove (2-7, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14
All-time series: Tied 6-6
Prediction: McEachern 17, Hillgrove 7
A state playoff berth will be on the line when Hillgrove hosts McEachern in the latest battle between the Powder Springs archrivals Friday at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
A win by McEachern (4-5, 1-2 Region 3AAAAAAA) could give it a possible No. 3 seed in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, while a loss would eliminate the Indians from the postseason completely.
“Seeding is the least of your worries right now because of the fact that you’ve got to win to get in,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Seeding’s great and, normally, we are having conversations about seeding. but we’re not concerned about seeding. We’re just concerned about finding a way to win Friday night to get into the playoffs.”
For Hillgrove (2-7, 0-3), a win would make it the No. 4 seed, while a loss would end the Hawks’ season.
“We’re excited to go play McEachern,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “At Hillgrove, there’s not a better way in your last game than to play the McEachern Indians. The kids are really excited, the staff’s excited and, with the playoffs being on the line, it’s just kind of an added bonus. We’ve played some good football in spots. Our kids’ morale is good, and we’re ready to attack Friday night.”
While McEachern is without starting quarterback Jaylon Kinney with a season-ending leg injury, Hillgrove will still have to find a way to contain running back Jaylon Brown (1,009 yds., 8 TD), as well as wide receivers RJ Echols (43 rec., 536 yards, 4 TD) and Savion West (24 rec., 449 yds., 4 TDs).
“They are, obviously, very athletic in some skill spots,” DeShon said. “They’re a little banged-up at quarterback, but they have a big offensive line and some tailbacks that can run. They’ve got a really talented receiver and, defensively, they fly to the football, and they’re really sound.
“It’s going to be a challenge, and it’s going to be like the rest of our region games. We’re going to have to find a way to manufacture yards, put some points on the board and protect our defense.”
Stephens said he is not underestimating a young Hillgrove team that has a strong defense led by Zion Rutledge and Braylon Hansbrough, though the Hawks have some talent on offense and special teams as well.
“One, in the past, I’ve learned from the previous three games (I’ve coached against Hillgrove) that this game can go a lot of different ways, and I’ve seen it happen over the last three years — just things that kind of happen,” Stephens said. “Then, you have to go on the road over there, so you know it’s going to be a tough game to play. Hillgrove is a young team, but, to me, they’re a good football team.
“Defensively, nobody shoves the ball down their throat. They’re pretty good against the run. Offensively, they’ve got a couple of backs and a good offensive line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.