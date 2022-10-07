Georgia's high school football state championships games could soon be returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The announcement was made Monday during the Georgia High School Association's executive committee meeting in Macon.
The state championship games have been played at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium -- formerly Turner Field -- since 2019. The last time a full slate of title games were played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was during the 2017 season. In 2018, some games were played on the Atlanta Falcons' home field before a winter storm forced the remainder of the games to be postponed and relocated to campus sites.
According to minutes from the meeting, GHSA executive director Robin Hines said discussions with stadium officials were taking place, and that the title games could move back in the future, possibly as early as 2023.
Over the last three years, attendance for the December games at the open-air Center Parc Stadium has been approximately half of what it was indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its predecessor, the Georgia Dome.
When Harrison beat Allatoona for the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2019, the game was played in constant rain, with temperatures in the lower 40s. The following night, when Marietta beat Lowndes for the Class AAAAAAA title, the rain had stopped, but the game-time temperature was only 46 degrees.
While it may take another year for the state championship games to move indoors, this year’s flag football semifinals appear to be doing so this season.
Hines told the committee that the Atlanta Falcons had offered their indoor practice facility in Flowery Branch for the semifinals this year.
The last two seasons, the semifinal games were set to be played at the Home Depot Backyard, a large open field outdoors adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Everything went according to plan in 2020, but rain forced many of last year's games to be moved to high school sites after the Home Depot Backyard field to quickly became unsafe and unplayable.
This year’s semifinals will be played Dec. 5, with the state finals three days later at Center Parc Stadium.
Another item of note from the GHSA executive committee meeting involved the potential of moving the golf season from spring to the fall.
A survey conducted by the GHSA showed 52% of its membership was in favor of leaving the sport in the spring. Hines on Monday asked for a show of hands from the committee that showed about the same percentage.
During the summer, the GHSA board of trustees discussed a potential move, with many of the members in favor. It was mentioned that courses are in better shape in the fall, and more were willing to make their facility available to the GHSA for potential region, sectional and state tournaments.
Moving the sport would also help with transportation issues during the spring, when golf has to compete with baseball, tennis, soccer, lacrosse, slow-pitch softball and track and field.
One of the biggest obstacles in moving the sport was the fact many golf coaches also coach with their respective schools' football teams.
Hines told the committee that the GHSA constitution gives the authority of setting the season schedule for all sports to the GHSA office, but he wants to gather as much information as possible before making his decision.
