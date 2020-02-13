State Basketball Tournament
Round 1
FRIDAY
BOYS
Class AAAAAAA
Etowah at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Pebblebrook, 7 p.m.
Roswell at McEachern, 7:30 p.m.
Tift County at North Cobb, 7:30 p.m.
Hillgrove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
East Coweta at Walton, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Winder-Barrow at South Cobb, 6 p.m.
Dacula at Allatoona, 7 p.m.
Pope at Douglas County, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Miller Grove at Kell, 7:30 p.m.
Class A-Private
Mount Bethel at Mount Paran, 6 p.m.
Pacelli at North Cobb Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class AAAAAAA
Lowndes at McEachern, 6 p.m.
Colquitt County at North Cobb, 6 p.m.
Woodstock at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Marietta at Tift County, 6 p.m.
Pebblebrook at Roswell, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Pope at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Habersham Central at Sprayberry, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Lithonia at Kell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOYS
Class AAAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County, 6 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Sprayberry at Lanier, 6:30 p.m.
Class A-Private
Whitefield at Galloway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class AAAAAA
South Cobb at Dacula, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.