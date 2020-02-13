Cooper
Sharife Cooper and McEachern will begin the defense of their Class AAAAAAA title on Friday when they host Roswell in the opening round of the state playoffs.

State Basketball Tournament

Round 1

FRIDAY

BOYS

Class AAAAAAA

Etowah at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Pebblebrook, 7 p.m.

Roswell at McEachern, 7:30 p.m.

Tift County at North Cobb, 7:30 p.m.

Hillgrove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

East Coweta at Walton, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Winder-Barrow at South Cobb, 6 p.m.

Dacula at Allatoona, 7 p.m.

Pope at Douglas County, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Miller Grove at Kell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A-Private

Mount Bethel at Mount Paran, 6 p.m.

Pacelli at North Cobb Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class AAAAAAA

Lowndes at McEachern, 6 p.m.

Colquitt County at North Cobb, 6 p.m.

Woodstock at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Marietta at Tift County, 6 p.m.

Pebblebrook at Roswell, 7 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Pope at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Habersham Central at Sprayberry, 7 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Lithonia at Kell, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS

Class AAAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County, 6 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Sprayberry at Lanier, 6:30 p.m.

Class A-Private

Whitefield at Galloway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class AAAAAA

South Cobb at Dacula, 6 p.m.

