ROSWELL -- After defeating Community Christian, Walker had the chance to win consecutive games for the first time since October 2019.
The wait will have to continue as the Wolverines lost to St. Francis 45-14. For St. Francis, the win snapped a 10-game losing streak, dating back to last season.
Walker struggled to make plays in the first half, which put it in a hole it could not climb out of. Through the first 24 minutes the Wolverines gave up 368 total yards, and the offense turned the ball over four times.
“We have to keep getting better,” Walker coach Gary Nelson said. “We were whipped on offense, defense and in the special teams, and we were outmanned in all three phases of the game, so we have to get back to the drawing board and try to get better.”
After the Knights forced a Walker punt on the opening drive, it took them one play to find the end zone, a 75 yard run by Kevin Maven-Winchester. The Wolverines quickly responded, with an 80-yard catch-and-run by D.J. Dennis, and that put them up 7-6.
The defense forced a St. Francis punt, but an interception gave the ball right back to the Knights, and four plays later, Jaiden Jenkins connected with Roman Stamps for a 45-ard touchdown pass for a 12-7 lead.
After a Walker turnover, St. Francis started a 93-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 10-yard run by Jenkins to put the Knights up by 11.
The ensuing drive for St. Francis ite again scored in one play. This one a 76-yard pass to Stamps.
Later in the second quarter, St. Francis intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, which put the Knights up 31-14, going into halftime.
“They just kept pressuring us. We had a couple of linemen out, and we couldn't block them,” Nelson said. “We're trying to take some shots and we just couldn't block them, so trying to make plays backfired on us.”
St. Francis added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter, which led to the final score.
“(Friday) was a setback (for us),” Nelson said. “I thought we were getting better, but I don't know. At this point we're going to have to do some soul searching.”
