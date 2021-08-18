Sprayberry will have to wait at least another week before starting its football season.
The Yellow Jackets' game at Riverwood, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled Wednesday afternoon.
No reason was given on the announcement made on Sprayberry's athletic website, but it could be COVID-related in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
If the game has been lost to the coronavirus, it would be the first one in Cobb County of the 2021 season, but the 21st overall since the pandemic began.
Riverwood wasted little time in finding another opponent. The Raiders will instead host Forest Park.
"Game on! Same time, same place, different opponent," Riverwood announced on Twitter.
Emails to Sprayberry officials had yet to be returned Wednesday night. If the Yellow Jackets are down for an extended period of time, it could put their game against No. 2 Collins Hill -- scheduled for Aug. 27 -- in jeopardy.
Sprayberry is scheduled to open Region 6AAAAAA play Sept. 3 against Wheeler.
