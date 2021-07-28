After suffering a knee injury as a freshman, Isaiah Abbey was unable to get on the field for much of his first two years at Sprayberry.
However, tearing three ligaments did not stop the running back from putting in work in the classroom.
Abbey enters his final year at Sprayberry with a 3.9 grade-point average, coming off a junior season in which he put up 833 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging more than 8 yards per carry.
And, as of Tuesday, he has a verbal commitment to play at Harvard, too.
“I was really self-conscious about that injury, and I was very doubtful,” Abbey said. “I really had a lot of doubt because I felt like colleges knowing about my injury would have put them off, they wouldn't be interested in me, they’d think I was an injury prone kid so they wouldn't recruit me.”
Abbey’s doubts were put to rest when Division I colleges began recruiting him back in January. In the end, he chose Harvard over eight D-I offers, including fellow Ivy League teams Yale, Penn and Dartmouth.
“Harvard was the most in depth with my recruitment," Abbey said. "They'd be in touch with my mom often, different coaches would be in touch with me. I just felt like they were really interested in me. I want to go to a school that really wants me and believes that I can build their program.”
Abbey, the son of a first-generation American mother whose parents immigrated from Liberia, was drawn to the Ivies because of the lifelong opportunity that they provide. He said a Harvard education would present him with the opportunity to create generational wealth that can help current and future members of the Abbey family.
“I am extremely blessed to be in the position to make a life-changing decision that will change the course of my life and my family’s life,” Abbey wrote in a Twitter post about his commitment. “I want to make a decision that won’t just benefit me for 4-10 years, but the next 50-60.”
Harvard and Princeton were both high on Abbey’s list prior to his recruitment, but Harvard’s elite academic history and incoming recruiting class swayed him to commit to the Crimson.
“I have a lot of faith that Harvard’s recruiting class is the best in the Ivy League right now,” Abbey said. “The reason I was considering Princeton was because of how great the campus is and how nice it would be to live in a mansion. I still believe that going to the best school in the world will help me more than going to the prettiest school.”
