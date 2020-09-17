Game: Sprayberry (0-2) at Wheeler (0-2) , 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 21, Wheeler 14
All-time series: Wheeler leads 33-14
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Wheeler 27
Wheeler hosts Sprayberry in Region 6AAAAAA action at Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets and the Wildcats are each hoping to avoid a 0-3 start to the season.
Neither squad can say it hasn’t been challenged to begin the 2020 season. Sprayberry’s faced North Cobb and Collins Hill, which combined to go 13-9 last season, while Wheeler played Marietta and Dutchtown, a combined 25-4.
“We’ve played two very good football teams to start our season,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “They were well-coached teams and good matchups for us. They were physical in size and had really good speed. We were a little outmatched, but we’ll match up better against our region opponents. We didn’t execute well offensively, but I saw the progression for our team, especially on defense.”
Wheeler coach Bryan Love also liked what he saw from his squad in its non-region contests.
“From an overall standpoint, I saw that our kids will play hard,” he said. “That’s what you want to see. Now, of course we want to win the game. Our offense was able to push the ball downfield, but I want to run the ball more consistently.”
Justice Savage has yet to break out. He’s carried the ball 26 times for 81 yards. Quarterback Alex Stack has been effective, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
Sprayberry should have running back Damarion Owens once again lined up in the backfield after the senior sat out last week against Collins Hill following an injury he sustained against North Cobb.
“Damarion was a little dinged up after the North Cobb game, so we sat him offensively against Collins Hill,” Vavra said. “We’re a different offense when we have him on the field and we felt like we’ll need him for region more than we did last week.”
Owens ran for more than 1,600 yards last season and opened with 129 yards and two touchdowns against North Cobb.
“Wheeler’s a good team,” Vavra said. “They played good teams to start the season like we did, so I know they’ll be ready. It should be a challenging game.”
Love had high praise for Sprayberry as well.
“Sprayberry’s played two good opponents and they’ve been a dangerous team the last couple of years we’ve played them,” he said. “Somebody will get their first win (tonight), and the best team that can block, tackle and execute will win.”
