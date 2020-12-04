CARROLLTON -- Behind a stifling defense and powerful running game, Carrollton muscled its way to a 39-13 victory against Sprayberry on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
“It’s a tough loss,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “but I thought Carrollton played really good. They were more physical than us. Hats off to them. Hopefully. we can learn from this and take the next step next year.”
Carrollton (8-2) flexed its muscles against Sprayberry (6-5) in the second quarter, holding the Yellow Jackets to 54 yards on four drives and intercepting two passes.
While its defense was shutting down Sprayberry, Carrollton’s offense put together two touchdown drives in the second quarter, the first of which was set up by a wide receiver pass from Ace Williamson to Christian Lett for 49 yards. Lett followed that with a 2-yard touchdown dive.
Following an interception of Sprayberry quarterback Kyle Brown, Preston Gentry drilled a 49 yard field goal to extend Carrollton's lead to 25-6.
Taking the ball at their 48-yard line with under 2 minutes in the second quarter, the Trojans finished off a four-play drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from James McCauley to Grant Briscoe to push the lead to 32-6 at half.
“We shot ourselves in the foot at times. and they just made plays,” Vavra said.
Carrollton’s defense kept the pressure on Brown throughout the night. He was sacked four times and limited to 12-of-28 passing for 144 yards and three interceptions.
“Their pass-rush is very aggressive. We knew it was going to be a challenge and it was,” Vavra said.
The Trojans came out of the gate firing, opening the game with a six-play touchdown drive that covered 68 yards. They followed the touchdown with a 2-point conversion by Juan Nieves.
Sprayberry responded quickly when Isaiah Abbey raced through the right side of the offensive line and outran the Carrollton defense for an 80-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans responded emphatically, however, with a two-play, 71-yard drive that was finished off by a 20-yard touchdown run by Keshawn Ridley to extend the lead to 15-6.
“Their fast start on offense, I’m not going to say it was unexpected, but they jumped out on us,” Vavra said.
Abbey highlighted the Yellow Jackets' offense in the first half, as the junior racked up 122 yards on the ground before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter. After he went out, Sprayberry’s ground game was limited to 75 yards the remainder of the night.
Carrollton's duo of Ridley and Lett gave the Yellow Jackets fits throughout the night, as the pair combined for 225 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
