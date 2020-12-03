Game: Sprayberry (6-4) at Carrollton (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Carrollton 27
Sprayberry takes on Carrollton in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Grisham Stadium on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets are in position to make history as they could become the first Sprayberry team since 1982 to reach the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs with a victory over the Trojans.
Sprayberry is averaging 38.4 points per game this season, while allowing 20.2 per contest. The Yellow Jackets have held their last two opponents in South Cobb and Creekview to seven and 14 points, respectively.
Defensively, Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra believes his team matches up well with nearly every opponent they face because of the confidence he and the team have in their secondary.
“I think playing fast, aggressive, and decisive on our defense has made a big difference,” he said. “We’re not the biggest defense, but our kids trust their instincts and they recover well and they play fast.
“Our guys match up well on the back end with receivers. That’s the level where we have a lot of our success. When you load up the box to stop the run, and force teams to try to beat you throwing the ball, you have to be able to have guys that can cover in the secondary. Those matchups have been in our favor the last couple of weeks.”
Isaiah Abbey will carry the load again this week after Sprayberry lost running back Damarion Owens to a knee injury. Abbey ran for 193 yards against Creekview, and another game like that would open up the offense for quarterback Kyle Brown, who is fourth in the county in passing with 1,606 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Vavra is counting on another favorable matchup against Carrollton, which captured its second straight region title this year and is averaging 36 points per game while giving up 16.3. The Trojans have allowed only seven points to opponents in each of its last two games, and it defeated Winder-Barrow 55-7 in the opening round.
“Carrollton’s a lot like us, defensively,” Vavra said. “They try to scheme people up to get a favorable matchup. We feel like our strength matches up well against their strength. Their quarterback is good, and we’ve seen a lot of good quarterbacks. So, we’re not going to do anything all that different against Carrollton.”
The Trojans’ quarterback is James McCauley, who transferred in from the Bronx in New York when high school sports were canceled in the state because of the coronavirus.
Vavra says the keys to a victory tonight include not turning the ball over and not giving up any big plays.
“Their defense is good, fast, aggressive and they create turnovers,” he said. “They play a lot like us. Their special teams is also pretty good.
“If we can make good decisions on offense with the football and not turn the ball, and play well on special teams, then I think we have a good chance to win.
“They’re an opportunistic team, especially defensively and with their special teams where they try to get pick sixes and blocked punts. If we can negate those big plays, I think we’ll be alright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.