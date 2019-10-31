Game: Sprayberry (4-4, 3-3) at Creekview (6-2, 4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Creekview 22, Sprayberry 11
All-time series: Creekview leads 3-1
Prediction: Creekview 31, Sprayberry 21
One team will be looking to secure its playoff position, while the other will be hanging on to its playoff hopes when Creekview hosts Sprayberry on Friday.
A win for Creekview (6-2, 4-2) would all but guarantee a playoff spot out of Region 6AAAAAA with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Meanwhile, Sprayberry (4-4, 3-3) needs to win to keep its playoff hopes alive, and a loss would make it very difficult for the Yellow Jackets to jockey above Dalton or Creekview with only two weeks remaining.
Creekview is coming off a shutout victory over South Cobb last week and has outscored its opponents 79-20 over the past three weeks.
The matchups in the trenches will be the ones to watch Friday.
Creekview held South Cobb to 33 yards of offense last week and has been the best team in Cherokee County in terms of pressuring the quarterback. The Grizzlies have 39.5 sacks this season, with freshman Isaac Hubert leading the way at 8.5.
Sprayberry’s running back Damarion Owens, Cobb County’s leading rusher, was held to 34 yards last week while dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Brett Vavra said the powerful junior should be back to full strength Friday.
Josh Bush, who has 344 rushing yards and 515 receiving yards, has been a threat from both the slot and as a change-of-pace back alongside Owens.
— By Patrick O’Shea
Game: South Cobb (1-8, 1-6) at River Ridge (2-6, 1-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 40, River Ridge 13
All-time series: River Ridge leads 2-1
Prediction: South Cobb 33, River Ridge 27
South Cobb and River Ridge, two teams out of the hunt in Region 6AAAAAA, will look to for some momentum to close out their 2019 seasons when they face off Friday in Woodstock.
The game will mark the end of the season for South Cobb (1-8, 1-6), which is hoping to end a three-game losing streak and head into the offseason on a good note.
River Ridge (2-6, 1-5), which also is looking to end its season riding a wave of momentum, can do so with a win Friday as well as a road victory at Sprayberry next week.
“There’s a new coaching staff over there at River Ridge, with Mike (Collins) coming over from Wheeler,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “I talk to him a lot, so this should be a good game. Coach Collins and his staff do a good job.”
Jones sees a few similarities between his team and River Ridge, which should only add to tonight’s excitement. Much like South Cobb, River Ridge is a young team trying to find its way through a grueling region schedule.
With the season coming to an end, Jones’ message to his team during its final week of practice has been a simple one.
“I just want them to keep doing their job and do it the right way,” he said. “I can see, week after week, these kids haven’t quit. They fight every game. We just need to start better. We put ourselves behind the 8-ball early and then we’re trying to come back. Hopefully, we can start strong against River Ridge and finish strong and get a win.”
— By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
