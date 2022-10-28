MARIETTA -- An explosive offense and a stifling defense were the recipe for a 63-10 Sprayberry win over Lassiter on Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-3 Region 7AAAAAA) racked up 501 yards of total offense and held the Trojans (3-6, 1-4) to 193 yards.
Sprayberry did not waste much time when it had the ball in the first quarter and held a 21-0 lead, even though it only ran nine offensive plays from scrimmage on the first three offensive drives.
“This was a big win. The kids played really hard, and they executed,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Overall, I thought it was our best-executed game all season offensively.”
Vavra said this one was the next game on the schedule, but it may have meant a little bit more to his team because this was the “Backyard Brawl,” with the Trojans traveling less than 4 miles along the Sandy Plains corridor to take on Sprayberry.
“The message all week was, 'Don't look at how the season has played out. Don't look at our scores or their scores because this is a rivalry game,'” Vavra said. “This is a longtime rivalry, so we knew they were going to come in and play hard, but we just played really well tonight. We played really fast.”
The pace may have slowed down a little in the second quarter, but the Yellow Jackets were still gaining yards in bunches and had 361 yards of total offense and a 49-3 lead at the half.
Sprayberry had seven plays of more than 25 yards in the game.
Kemari Nix led the charge for the Yellow Jackets on offense, going 10-for-13 for 207 yards and four passing touchdowns, and rushing for 143 yards and another four touchdowns on 10 carries.
“He is executing the offense better and better as the season progresses,” Vavra said. “I think this was the most passing touchdowns he has had in his career. I am really proud of his progress, and he is really becoming a leader. He is trying to be a vocal leader and do all the right things. You can't say enough about that kid. I am glad we have him for one more year.”
Jason Pitts contributed 61 yards on five carries for Sprayberry, and Darius Gailliard led all receivers with 80 yards and two touchdowns on three catches. Jermaine Kenty and JJ King also caught touchdowns in the game. Foster Currie came in late in the second half and went 2-for-2 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The win kept Sprayberry alive in the hunt for the postseason, so Vavra said he will not let his team focus on the rivalry win for long.
“That is our goal every season, and it got away from us last season,” he said. “That has been the message here as we get toward the end of the season. Our kids knew how important this one was. We will enjoy it for the weekend and then we are on to Pope, and we hope to take care of business there.”
