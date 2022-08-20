Alert
Sprayberry shows improvement against Campbell
- By Banji Bamidele MDJ Sports Writer
SMYRNA – Quarterback Kemari Nix ran for two touchdowns as Sprayberry defeated Campbell 21-0.
The Yellow Jackets had 215 rushing yards consisting of Nix, who carried the ball 13 times for 131 yards. Running back Jason Pitts added 65 yards and a touchdown.
The Sprayberry defense held the Campbell offense to only 135 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets struck first on their opening drive, only needing seven plays, capped off by Nix’s 7-yard touchdown run.
Sprayberry would strike again in the quarter, marching from its own 21-yard line and into the end zone on a 5-yard scamper from Pitts.
The Spartans thought they got a spark late in the first quarter Nix threw an interception, but Campbell gave the ball back just three plays later.
In the second quarter, quarterback Luke Marble connected on a 72-yard pass to receiver Mason Basile who was tackled in the red zone. The following play would result in a fumble and another turnover which stalled yet another drive.
Marble would finish the game, 9 of 17 for 116 yards, and an interception.
Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said after last week’s scrimmage that he wanted to see an improved team.
“Our message to our guys was that we needed to see growth in our guys from the scrimmage to the first game, Vavra said. “Better execution, less mistakes, we’ve made progress but Campbell’s defense front is really good and made it difficult for us to throw the ball as much as we wanted to.”
The Yellow Jackets play at home next week as they face Paulding County while Campbell travels to face Kennesaw Mountain.
