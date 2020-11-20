AUSTELL - Sprayberry rolled to a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-7 victory over South Cobb in Region 6AAAAAA action at Clay Stadium Friday night.
Kyle Brown completed 12-of-16 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Yellow Jackets, who will hold the No. 3 seed from the region and will open the playoffs at Creekview next Friday.
Damarion Owens ran for 92 yards and two scores to pace Sprayberry on the ground. Isaiah Abbey had 77 yards and a score, while Jermaine Kenty had 87 yards and a touchdown.
Fatir Muhammad added four catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including an 88-yard reception in the third period that put Sprayberry in front 47-7. Mustafa Hefner had three catches for 51 yards.
"We made some big plays early in the game and in the first half that really got us going," Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. "I'm so proud of the kids. They really played hard. There's still some stuff we need to clean up to make a run in the playoffs, but this was a nice way to finish out the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets scored 35 points off five South Cobb turnovers and scored on their first six possessions.
Following Pablo Gonzalez's 34-yard field goal, Jerome Robinson Jr. intercepted a pass, leading to the first of Owens' two touchdowns. Owens' 43-yard run off a fake punt helped keep the drive alive.
Back-to-back fumble recoveries on kickoffs for Jaden Edmonds and Jair Cain each led to touchdowns.
Sprayberry added a safety with 3:53 left in the second period for a 33-0 advantage and Abbey found the end zone on a 33-yard run for the 40-0 halftime margin.
"We had some big plays in the special teams that helped us," Vavra said. "And converting that fake punt was huge because it really got (Owens) going the rest of the game. Those were huge plays."
Jonathan Simmons, who had 11 carries for 76 yards for South Cobb (1-9, 1-7), had a 51-yard carry late in the first half that put the Eagles in the red zone. But sacks by Phillip Andoh, Daysean Steward and Darius Gailliard kept South Cobb off the board.
The Eagles scored their only touchdown on Javon Clark's 9-yard completion to Dondre Frith in the third quarter. Clark, who was 3-for-11 for 67 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown, had a 74-yard run to set up the touchdown. He finished with seven carries for 67 yards. Xavier Burke also had a 61-yard reception for the Eagles.
Sprayberry recovered a South Cobb fumble on the Eagles' next possession, leading to an 88-yard scoring reception for Muhammad and 47-7 Sprayberry lead.
Robert Pereira intercepted Clark at the Yellow Jackets' 7 on the Eagles' next drive. Kenty's 1-yard touchdown capped a 16-play, 93-yard drive that took up 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.
"It's great to get turnovers, but being able to turn those turnovers into points is huge," Vavra said. "Making those turnovers count really made the difference."
Sprayberry scored 21 points in the first half off three South Cobb turnovers.
