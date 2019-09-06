MARIETTA —The Sprayberry offensive machine was clicking Friday night in a 48-20 victory over South Cobb at Jim Frazier Field.
The Yellow Jackets compiled 551 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the victory.
Sprayberry rushed for 363 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries in the victory. Damarion Owens led the way with 203 yards on 22 carries with touchdown runs of 34 and 16 yards. Josh Bush also cracked the century mark with 108 yards on eight carries, including a 53-yard touchdown run. Darnell Mundin added a 53-yard touchdown on his only carry of the night.
“Damarion Owens, man. He does what he does,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “As good as he is we feel like we have some other kids, like Darnell Mundin in there, who can run it well for us. Then with Josh Bush in the slot he has some versatility to move to the tailback position. I like the change of style we have with (Owens and Bush) and then Darnell brings a little different style of running as well.
“We are going to just keep feeding those guys. Ultimately, it starts with our offensive line. I am really pleased with the way we are progressing.”
Owens rushed for 151 yards in the first half, and Kyle Brown connected on his first five passes for 115 yards, including 34- and 50-yard touchdown throws to Bush and Fatir Muhammad, respectively, on the first two drives of the game. Brown was 11-for-14 with 176 yards passing for the night.
“I thought Kyle threw the ball well when we needed him to and made some good decisions with the ball,” Vavra said. “I didn’t like the one sack he took late in the first half, but he made a lot of good decisions and got rid of the ball when he needed to for the most part.”
The running game may have been on point all game for Sprayberry, but the Yellow Jackets did not run away from the Eagles until the second half. Sprayberry scored on its first three drives, but South Cobb held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone in the second quarter and at one point cut the lead to 21-13.
“I feel like it has been two weeks in a row where it has just been up and down, and up and down,” Vavra said. “And it is hard to even remember a whole lot about the game, it seems like a blur, until we go watch the film. I thought our kids responded well when we challenged them. South Cobb did a great job in the first half. They did a great job of getting their athletes in space.
“For the first time our effort wasn’t good at times. We were not really using good technique and we challenged our kids and they came out in the second half and responded. I thought they did a nice job of finishing and playing hard in the second half.”
South Cobb rushed for 181 yards in the first half, but only 44 yards in the second.
Ali Fard led all South Cobb runners with 106 yards on six carries and had a 44-yard touchdown run. Johnathon Simmons scored on a 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the Sprayberry lead to 21-13. Jaion Davis caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Terrence Clark early in the fourth quarter. Clark had 71 yards rushing to go along with his 111 yards through the air in the game.
Alpay Demir made field goals of 37 and 26 yards to round out Sprayberry’s scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.