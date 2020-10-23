MARIETTA — Damarion Owens rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns, and Sprayberry cruised to an dominating 49-9 victory against Lassiter on Friday night at Jim Frazier Stadium.
With the win, Sprayberry (4-2, 4-0) moved into a first-place tie with Allatoona in Region 6AAAAAA, setting up a pivotal road game with the Buccaneers next week for control of the region.
It was the first time since 2013 that Sprayberry and Lassiter had met in the “Backyard Brawl,” and the first win in the series for the Yellow Jackets since 2007, when current San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon was a sophomore.
Sprayberry, scoring an average of 53 points in its current four-game winning streak, started quickly out of the gates, taking a 7-0 lead on Owens’ 17-yard run on the first possession of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.
However, Lassiter (1-6, 1-4) had an quick answer of their own on the ensuing kickoff as Danny Curran took the short kickoff and ran it 55 yards untouched for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-all.
Sprayberry countered that kickoff return with 21 unanswered points, taking a 28-7 lead into halftime. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Brown to Josh Bush, a 47-yard run by Isaiah Abbey and a 10-yard run for Owens gave the Yellow Jackets the commanding halftime lead.
The momentum continued for Sprayberry in the second half. Owens scored on two more touchdown runs of 44 and 50 yards run, and Joshua Fitch scored a 1-yard run to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 49-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Although Lassiter had some early success defending the run, it eventually wore down as the game moved along as Sprayberry rushed for 340 yards and accumulated 454 total.
In addition to Owens’ huge game, Abbey also rushed for 134 yards.
“I thought Lassiter had a good game plan for us,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Once we got the running game clicking with Damarion and Isaiah, and you some saw some of Josh Fitch there late, it started clicking, and that’s where we got better as the game went on. (Lassiter) did a good really good job. They’re good on defense and they played hard.”
The one bright spot for Lassiter was its special teams.
Curran’s touchdown return, as well as a blocked punt into the end zone for a safety late in the fourth quarter accounted for the Trojans’ scoring on the evening. Otherwise, it was a struggle offensively against a physical Yellow Jackets defense, gaining only 24 yards and 2 first downs.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom credited the “fantastic job” done by first-year special teams coach Paris Brown.
“I think we’ve scored now three or four touchdowns off special teams,” Thom said. “I think that’s our fourth blocked punt. Like I told the kids, it’s not all negative.”
Even with a first-place matchup looming next week, Vavra’s focus is the same every single week.
“It’s about us,” he said. “It’s not really about the next opponent. It’s always about us and taking that next step and improving and showing progression and peaking at the right time, and our team is starting to do that. We’ve got a lot of work to do and get some things cleaned up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.