MARIETTA — It did not take long for Isaiah Abbey and Sprayberry to get the offense rolling in a 33-0 win over Wheeler on Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium.
It was also an emphatic statement for the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-0 Region 6AAAAAA), which was prevented from playing their first two games of the season due to COVID-19. That included a scheduled game against Collins Hill that Sprayberry forfeited.
Wheeler (0-3, 0-1) could not figure out how to stop Abbey, and the senior running back rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He also chipped in one catch for 12 yards.
“Isaiah was able to break off some runs and do what he does tonight,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Look, Isaiah is a really good back. We did some good things offensively in some other areas, but big-time players make plays, and that’s what he is. It is no secret that we are going to rely on him a lot this season.”
Abbey ran for a first down or a touchdown on nine of his 22 carries in the game, and he scored Sprayberry’s first points of the season on a 45-yard touchdown run on the Yellow Jackets’ second drive in the game.
Then, with Sprayberry leading 13-0 as the third quarter got underway, Abbey ripped off a 76-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to push the lead to 20-0.
Vavra said having a back with that big-play ability can help a team immensely.
“We have been very fortunate the last three years to have backs like Isaiah and Damarion (Owens),” Vavra said. “When your team needs a spark and they are able to do that, it can change the momentum of a game quickly. And I think, in the third quarter, that gave us some momentum and maybe took some of the air out of their sails.”
Abbey also capped a seven-play drive on Sprayberry’s next drive in the third quarter with a 2-yard run following a 46-yard pass from Kemari Nix to JJ King.
Nix went 8-for-12 in the game for 86 yards. He connected with Pedro Luciano for a 6-yard touchdown through the air in the second quarter.
Abbey scored the final points of the game — again on the first play of a drive — on a 61-yard run with 6:14 left to play.
The Yellow Jackets racked up 323 rushing yards and 409 yards of total offense. On the other side of the ball, the defense allowed only 129 yards of total offense to go with the shutout.
Neither team turned the ball over.
“It is always nice to get a shutout for our defense,” Vavra said.
Vavra said the win was not perfect, and there are some things his team will need to work on moving forward, but he was satisfied with that effort in the first game of the season.
“I think we are going to have to improve a lot in a lot of areas to be successful in our region,” Vavra said, “but it was good, and I thought we knocked some rust off since we had not played in a competition in three weeks. It is obviously a good feeling to get a win like this in the region. I am proud of our kids, but there was a lot to learn from.”
