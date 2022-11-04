MARIETTA -- Sprayberry was not settling for anything less than a playoff berth this season, and it showed Friday night at Jim Frazier Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets got out in front by three scores after the first quarter and never looked back before securing a lopsided 56-7 victory over Pope to close the regular season.
After undergoing adversity early in the season with three losses by a combined nine points, Sprayberry (4-6, 3-3 Region 7AAAAAA) finished the regular season with dominant performances over Lassiter and Pope.
“I thought our kids played really good for the second week in a row,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We seem to be peaking at just the right time.
Back in the postseason after missing out last year, Sprayberry will play at Region 8AAAAAA champion Gainesville next week in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Quarterback Kemari Nix eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and passing. He threw for 79 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 66 yards and two scores.
Jermaine Kenty led in rushing with 117 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and Ben Nordstrom rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Jason Pitts also tacked on 92 yards and scored a touchdown from 36 yards out.
Nix got things started for the Yellow Jackets by ending their first drive with a 1-yard plunge. After the teams traded turnovers, Kenty ran 68 yards into the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 5 minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Sprayberry's defense forced a turnover on downs, and Pitts scored on a 36-yard run to stretch the lead to 21-0.
Meanwhile, Sprayberry's defense held Pope (1-9, 1-5) to just 26 yards in the opening quarter.
Sprayberry continued to add points in the second quarter on another Kenty run before Nix connected with JJ King for a 46-yard strike to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 35-0 going into the break.
Nix scored again in the opening drive of the third from 4 yards out before he was pulled. Nordstrom's two touchdown runs of 12 and 76 yards put the game out of reach.
“It's going to give us a lot of momentum (for the playoffs),” Nix said. “We've got to keep working, keep working and get better every week.”
Pope avoided the shutout with just over 1 minute remaining when Logan Rapp caught a 15-yard pass from Hudson DeLine.
Kris Hayes led the Greyhounds in rushing with 67 yards on 13 carries.
