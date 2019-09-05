Game: South Cobb (0-2) at Sprayberry (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 28, South Cobb 27
All-time series: South Cobb leads 16-9
Prediction: Sprayberry 20, South Cobb 7
Sprayberry is heading into Region 6AAAAAA competition with momentum.
The Yellow Jackets came out on the winning end against Wheeler last Friday after learning from their mistakes in their loss to South Forsyth the previous week.
They stormed out to a three-touchdown lead and staved off a Wheeler comeback attempt before winning 21-14 over the Wildcats.
Against the Wildcats, they fixed most of their glaring mistakes that were made during their season opener. The defense got off the field on third down 11 of 14 times, which was progress. And their third down efficiency on the offensive side of the ball was up to 50 percent, which was a step in the right direction.
Also Sprayberry cut down on its first-and second-down penalties, which was a killer on the road against South Forsyth.
“I was proud of the way the kids responded,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We played a really good first half. We gave up some plays to let them get back into it, and we talked to them about us being in this situation. Having that feeling and understanding (pressure), the next time it won’t be so uncomfortable.”
Now the Yellow Jackets have to sustain a level of consistency against South Cobb, which suffered two tough losses to Pebblebrook and McEachern to start the season.
The Yellow Jackets seemed to have found a weapon in running back DaMarion Owens. He totaled 170 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns against Wheeler and tacked on 190 yards on 15 carries. He’s averages 9.3 yards per touch.
South Cobb is looking to rebound from a tough loss at McEachern last week. The Eagles struggled to sustain drives with just 51 yards of offense and is going back to the basics.
“We have to establish the run and continue to play great defense,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “Sprayberry does a great job running the ball and have a big offensive line. This week, we have to do a better job moving the ball and trying to sustain drives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.