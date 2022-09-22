Game: Sprayberry (1-3) at Blessed Trinity (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall series: First meeting
Prediction: Blessed Trinity 28, Sprayberry 21
The bye week was a welcome change for Sprayberry.
The Yellow Jackets were able to rest while slowing down the tempo at practices. It was also a week where teaching was a priority and the players were put into competitive situations on the field.
The week was also spent on finishing games. Sprayberry has lost three games in a row to Paulding County, River Ridge and Kell by a combined nine points. The Yellow Jackets look to reverse that trend tonight in their Region 7AAAAAA opener at Blessed Trinity.
“We've been so close,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Each one of those opponents are good opponents. Our kids know that those games are tune-ups for region play, and that we have to be at our best when we star region. We're learned a lot through those games.”
Sprayberry's 40-35 loss to Kell was a tough one.
The Yellow Jackets came a yard away from scoring a potential-game winning touchdown on its final drive of the game. After getting penalized five yards, a sack ended the threat.
Since then, Sprayberry has spent ample time the last two weeks putting themselves in game-winning situations, includes two-minute scoring drills to take a lead, and four-minute drills to preserve a lead, Vavra said.
“Any time you can have a week off to recover after four non-region games...” Vavra said. “It's nice to have that extra week for sure.”
While Sprayberry does not boast a long list of returning starters, they do return players with varsity experience, and it has shown the first four games.
The Yellow Jackets are more balanced on offense than they were last season.
Kemari Nix, a second-year starter at quarterback, has thrown for 420 yards this season while rushing for 355. He has a combined nine touchdowns on the year with six coming on the ground.
Sprayberry's rushing attack has been balanced between Jason Pitts (128 yards) and Jermaine Kenty (103). Darius Gailliard has also contributed with 100 yards on only four carries.
Blessed Trinity comes into the game ranked ninth in Class AAAAAA, but off its first loss of the year. It lost to Marist last week 21-17.
